Leesa Cross-Smith's Half-Blown Rose is the June 2022 Barnes & Noble National Book Club Selection

The Barnes & Noble Book Club pick for June 2022 is Half-Blown Rose by Leesa Cross-Smith.

Every month the bookseller chooses a new novel full of exceptional storytelling that encourages customer participation and active book club discussions. Barnes & Noble booksellers across the country recommend and champion these book club selections, elevating them to become word-of-mouth top sellers.

“Half-Blown Rose is an unputdownable and transportive novel set in Paris and laced with art, travel and love,” said Shannon DeVito, Director of Books at Barnes & Noble. “Leesa Cross-Smith has penned a feat of fresh storytelling and offers an intimate take on lust and longing, betrayal and loyalty, and adversity, which will surely have our book club readers eager to discuss! This is the type of book that you consume in one sitting, and immediately need to recommend to other people.”

“I was over the moon when I heard Barnes & Noble had selected Half-Blown Rose for their June pick! What a dream come true,” said author, Leesa Cross-Smith. “I have spent hours and hours (and countless hours) in Barnes & Noble writing in the café and dreaming of seeing my name and my books on those tables and shelves. Having one of my books chosen by B&N for something as huge and special as this is just beyond amazing. I feel so lucky and blessed by it and it's something I will cherish forever. Thank you so much to the booksellers and everyone at B&N who make this book magic happen, truly and true!”

Barnes & Noble will be hosting a free live virtual event with Leesa Cross-Smith on Tuesday, July 5th at 3:00 PM Eastern Time. The Half-Blown Rose author will be in a round table conversation with Shannon DeVito, Director of Books at Barnes & Noble, and Miwa Messer, Executive Producer of Poured Over, The B&N Podcast. Registration via Eventbrite is required, and the virtual event will be hosted on Zoom.

Before the virtual event, customers can share their thoughts and reactions with other readers on social media using the hashtag #BNBookClub.

Previous Barnes & Noble Book Club selections have included: The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer, An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green, Lost Roses by Martha Hall Kelly, The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead, The Testaments by Margaret Atwood, Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano, The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett, Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam, Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian, The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris, The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller, Anthem by Noah Hawley, One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle, Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel and Elektra by Jennifer Saint.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. is the largest retail bookseller in the United States, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company has over 600 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as the Nook Digital business and one of the Web's premier e-commerce sites, BN.com. General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be found on the Company's website at www.bn.com.

— WebWireID289818 —