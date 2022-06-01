Berlinale Goes Open Air: Programme Online / Ticket Sales Start on June 3 / Limited Number of Free Tickets for Nurses and Doctors from Berlin Hospitals

Good news for film fans: From June 15 to 29, the Berlinale will present festival highlights from the February programme in a summery outdoor atmosphere (see also the May 16 press release).

In cooperation with five Berlin outdoor cinemas and the films' distributors, films from various Berlinale sections will be shown over the course of 15 evenings. Berlinale Goes Open Air combines the tradition of the Summer Berlinale (since 2003) with the concept for Berlinale Goes Kiez, an audience favourite.

The films will be introduced by the festival directors or the Berlinale section heads. Guests from film teams will also attend some screenings.

Tickets go on sale on June 3 and can be purchased via the website of the respective outdoor cinema.

Local nurses and doctors are invited to attend Berlinale Goes Open Air screenings free of charge as a gesture of gratitude for their tireless work during the pandemic, an initiative suggested by Federal Commissioner for Culture and the Media Claudia Roth. The festival is currently in contact with Berlin hospitals to collect orders for the limited number of reserved tickets.

The 2022 Berlinale took place in February as an on-site event despite the challenges of the pandemic. The festival's success was a positive sign for the film industry and an encouraging one for all culture fans.

Berlinale Goes Open Air aims to once again promote awareness of the films and of the cinema as a community-building place, as well as to support German film distributors and cinemas in their work towards creating a vibrant film culture and connecting to a wide audience.

Radioeins (rbb) - the Berlinale Radio will cover Berlinale Goes Open Air.

The Berlinale Goes Open Air poster has been on display in the city since Monday, May 30, inspiring anticipation for a trip to the movies.

Find the complete programme at Berlinale Goes Open Air

Summary of the films and cinemas:

Freiluftkino Friedrichshain / Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 9.45 PM

Competition: Alcarràs, director: Carla Simón

- Winner of the Golden Bear for Best Film -

Freiluftkino Friedrichshain / Thursday, June 16, 2022, 9.45 PM

Competition: A E I O U – Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe | A E I O U – A Quick Alphabet of Love, director: Nicolette Krebitz

Freiluftkino Friedrichshain / Friday, June 17, 2022, 9.45 PM

Panorama: Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm | Love, Deutschmarks and Death, director: Cem Kaya

- Winner of the Panorama Audience Award –

Freiluftkino Rehberge / Saturday, June 18, 2022, 9.45 PM

Competition: Peter von Kant, Director: François Ozon

Freiluftkino Rehberge / Sunday, June 19, 2022, 9.45 PM

Competition: Un año, una noche | One Year, One Night, director: Isaki Lacuesta

Freiluftkino Rehberge / Monday, June 20, 2022, 9.45 PM

Generation 14plus: Sublime, director: Mariano Biasin

ARTE Sommerkino Schloss Charlottenburg / Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 9.30 PM

Panorama: Nelly & Nadine, director: Magnus Gertten

ARTE Sommerkino Schloss Charlottenburg / Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 9.30 PM

Encounters: Axiom, director: Jöns Jönsson

ARTE Sommerkino Schloss Charlottenburg / Thursday, June 23, 2022, 9.30 PM

Forum: L' état et moi, director: Max Linz

Freiluftkino Friedrichshagen / Friday, June 24, 2022, 9.30 PM

Berlinale Special: Der Passfälscher | The Forger, director: Maggie Peren

Freiluftkino Friedrichshagen / Saturday, June 25, 2022, 9.30 PM

Berlinale Special: Le Chêne | Heart of Oak, director: Laurent Charbonnier, Michel Seydoux

Freiluftkino Friedrichshagen / Sunday, June 26, 2022, 9.30 PM

Perspektive Deutsches Kino: Echo, director: Mareike Wegener

Freiluftkino Hasenheide / Monday, June 27, 2022, 9.45 PM

Encounters: Sonne, director: Kurdwin Ayub

- Winner of the GWFF Best First Feature Award -

Freiluftkino Hasenheide / Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 9.45 PM

Berlinale Shorts: Mars Exalté, director: Jean-Sébastien Chauvin, Histoire pour 2 Trompettes | A Story for 2 Trumpets, director: Amandine Meyer, Chhngai Dach | Alai Further and Further Away, director: Polen Ly, Haulout, director: Evgenia Arbugaeva, Maxim Arbugaev, Starfuckers, director: Antonio Marziale

Freiluftkino Hasenheide / Wednesday, June 29 2022, 9.45 PM

Berlinale Special: Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, director: Sophie Hyde

