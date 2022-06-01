Plumbers and Occupational Exposure Risks to Asbestos

For decades, many of the materials used for plumbing in residential and commercial buildings contained asbestos. This is why the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) lists plumbers as one of the occupations at risk of exposure to asbestos.

Some of the plumbing materials that were once made with asbestos, and could still be in use today, include cement pipes; repair and joint compounds; asbestos wrap and insulation; pumps, valves, and gaskets; and heat shields to name a few. When a plumber has to repair, renovate, replace or remove these materials, which are rarely labeled as containing asbestos, they are potentially at risk of inhaling asbestos fibers. Exposure to asbestos fibers is known to cause lung cancer, asbestosis, and mesothelioma. There are also regulations for the handling, transportation, and disposal of asbestos-containing materials in many situations.

“While the use of asbestos-containing materials for plumbing applications ended years ago, many of these materials are still in use today and are regularly encountered by plumbers as they work in older homes and buildings,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “This is why testing these materials to determine if asbestos is present before any work begins that could disturb them is so important. The results protect workers, building occupants and help to keep companies in regulatory compliance.”

Across the United States and Canada, EMSL Analytical has dozens of laboratories that provide quick and affordable material, industrial hygiene, and environmental testing for asbestos. EMSL also offers sampling supplies, easy-to-use test kits, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

To learn more about asbestos or other building science, occupational, environmental, health and safety services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com . For access to asbestos and other test kits, visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical is one of the leading testing laboratories throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC's, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products, and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA-LAP, LLC (AIHA-LAP, LLC EMLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC IHLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP, and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

