Fundación ONCE and the Repsol Foundation join forces to promote sustainable employment for people with disabilities

- The Repsol Foundation and Fundación ONCE have signed a framework agreement that will regulate the cooperation between the two entities to promote the social inclusion of people with disabilities, especially those belonging to the most vulnerable groups.
- The vice-president of the Repsol Foundation, António Calçada, and the executive managing director of Fundación ONCE, José Luis Martínez Donoso, signed the agreement at a ceremony held at the Repsol Campus.
- The agreement will promote collaboration between both companies in projects linked to sustainable employment, particularly to the energy transition and the generation of green employment for a sustainable future.
- For his part, António Calçada highlighted the importance for the Repsol Foundation to respond to the major employment and social challenges arising from the energy transition, allowing this transformation to be inclusive. "We are committed to employment and training for the employability within the energy transition of the most vulnerable groups and especially for people with disabilities," he emphasized, "that is why we have signed this agreement with Fundación ONCE, a long-standing partner in the integration of people with disabilities in our Company and the Repsol Foundation through various projects."
- After the signing, José Luis Martínez Donoso underscored the different initiatives that have been developed by both entities over the last few years. "Repsol is a benchmark company for us, not only in hiring people with disabilities but also for its awareness and action in terms of accessibility and treatment of workers," he said. "This agreement is a source of satisfaction and further proof that partnerships work," he stressed.
