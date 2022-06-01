Introducing Vogue's First European Collaboration

Condé Nast presents its first European collaboration between the editions of Vogue France, Spain and Italy.

The arrival of summer inspired the three editions to capture the Mediterranean in its beautiful and different forms. For the covers of the three issues, Adut Akech is photographed in Pantelleria (Italy), Raquel Zimmerman in Saint-Tropez (France) and Mica Argañaz in Ibiza (Spain).

This unique project unfolds in the three editions, each one with a different cover and presenting three unique perspectives on the Mediterranean in Spain, Italy and France, with a shared vision on the idea of summer. Each edition includes a guide to the most interesting new addresses in the Mediterranean, from art galleries to resorts and restaurants.

“In a divided world it is essential that we remember the things that unite us. Seeing these three iconic editions of Vogue work together to celebrate a shared culture from a common territory like the Mediterranean, while celebrating local communities and independent producers, is a moment of great pride for me,“ says Edward Enninful, Vogue's European Editorial Director.

The three editions also feature an interview with Simon Porte Jacquemus as a paradigmatic designer inspired by the Mediterranean, while promoting the creative communities of each country, giving a voice to local artisans and designers who share a creative identity with Mediterranean roots.

”The Mediterranean is the perfect reason to unite in a unique project between the three editions in which we celebrate a common message: hospitality, diversity and the radiant coexistence between the celebration of the local and the vocation of universality. This is reflected in each story and has shaped the 'modus operandi' of this project. Three brilliant teams and three passionate editors - it has been a pleasure to join forces with Eugénie and Francesca - on a mythical place that we share”, says Inés Lorenzo, Head of Editorial Content, Vogue Spain.

“Vogue Italia, Vogue France and Vogue Spain have created a collaborative project that revolves around what connects the three countries: the Mediterranean. A place not only known for its summer soul and spirit, but one that has inspired poets, designers, writers and artists throughout history,” says Francesca Ragazzi, Head of Editorial Content, Vogue Italia.

A trip to the Mediterranean, the sea that connects France, Italy and Spain, which, although they are different countries, are very close in terms of heritage, tradition and art of living. This first initiative, conceived between 6 hands, is dedicated to some of our most beautiful coasts and represents everything we love. Community, optimism and individuality are values that I share with Francesca and Inés, and they are the focus of this first project, born from this collaboration”, says Eugénie Trochu, Head of Editorial Content, Vogue France.

