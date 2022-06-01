Competing for $150,000 in Bonuses Gives Everygame Casino Players an Extra Thrill

Everygame Casino players enjoy competing with each other as much as they love winning at their favorite slots and table games. Until July 4th they'll compete for weekly prizes in the $150,000 Sunken Treasure Casino Bonus Contest. The stakes are as high as the sea is deep. Every week, the casino will award $30,000 with top players winning up to $500 each week.
Click here to watch video version of this story.
Everygame Casino players earn points when they play any of the casino's hundreds of slots and table games. In addition to weekly prizes for 300 players with the most points, the top 20 each week are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.
This month there's even more treasure at stake. Everygame unveiled its new Khrysos Gold slot game today and is offering an introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins.
The new Khrysos Gold from Realtime gaming salutes Khrysos, daughter of Zeus and the god of gold and riches. The new game has a new feature: Slippery Wilds. When they appear on the reels, this new type of wild symbol slips down to cover the position below it as well. The Free Games scatter symbol can trigger up to 12 free spins.
INTRODUCTORY BONUS: KHRYSOS GOLD
Available until June 30, 2022
150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000
Includes 50 spins on Khrysos Gold
Min. deposit just $20
Code: KHRYSOS150
Everygame Casino offers a huge selection of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming. Using their Everygame wallet, players can also play Texas Hold'em and Omaha poker at Everygame Poker and bet on their favorite sports at Everygame Sportsbook.
