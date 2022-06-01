Springbok Casino Celebrates South African Talent

This month Springbok Casino salutes talented South Africans that have become known through viral videos in social media and from performances on talent shows like South Africa's Got Talent, X Factor, Idols South Africa and The Voice South Africa.
Derek Plaaitjies, from the small town of Saron in the Western Cape, made it to the finals of South Africa's Got Talent and even got a Golden Buzzer for one of his performances.
South Africa's Got Talent winners were mostly singers, although dancers from the Krytonite Dance Academy won in 2016, proudly showing off their African culture in multiple indigenous languages as well as English.
In 2014, The X Factor South Africa was won by a three-member band called Four.
The Voice South Africa was a hit on M-Net. Winners so far have been Richard Stirton (2016), Craig Lucas (2017) and Tasché Burger (2019).
If there was a prize for 'Song Causing the Most Viral Videos on Social Media', the winner would, hands down, be Jerusalema, by South African DJ and record producer Master KG featuring South African vocalist Nomcebo. The Jerusalema Dance Challenge exploded all over the world and the song's video has been viewed nearly 500 million times so far.
Videos of all of these talented South African's are available at: https://www.springbokcasino.co.za/southafricatalent.
This month Springbok players can take 25 free spins on the new Fortunate Buddha slot game from Realtime Gaming.
JUNE FREE SPINS
25 Free Spins on Fortunate Buddha
Coupon Code: SATALENTS
Available until June 30, 2022
Set amongst tranquil cherry blossoms, Fortunate Buddha has a free spins feature triggered by Scatters. Players can collect Fortune Orbs to win one of five jackpots.
Springbok Casino, South Africa's favourite online casino, has hundreds of slots and table games, all played in rands. Customer service is available in either English or Afrikaans.
