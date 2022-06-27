Aspo Plc
Stock exchange release
June 27, 2022 at 11:20 a.m.
Change in Aspo's Group Executive Committee
Heli Arantola, Managing Director of Aspo's subsidiary Leipurin, has resigned to join another company. Arantola will leave the company in December at the latest, and the process of selecting her successor has begun.
"I thank Heli for her excellent contribution to the modernization of Leipurin and transforming the company in the rapidly changing bakery and food industry. I wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors," says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.
Aspo Plc
Rolf Jansson
CEO
Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 930 professionals.
