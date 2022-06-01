Successful completion of the first stage of the phase IIa clinical trial of naptumomab in combination with docetaxel and the study is now enrolling into the second stage

Lund, June 1, 2022 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) and its partner NeoTX announce today the successful completion of the first stage of a Simon 2 stage phase IIa clinical trial of naptumomab estafenatox (NAP, naptumomab), in combination with docetaxel in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have been previously treated with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs). In the study, the patients are treated with NAP for 4 consecutive days and with docetaxel at a standard dose on day 5 in 21-day treatment cycles. The first stage of this trial required a minimum of two responses out of ten patients to move to the second stage of the trial, which is now enrolling.
For more information about the trial, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov. NCT04880863
We are pleased by these early encouraging observations and are excited to follow the progress of the trial, which is now enrolling in its second stage, says Erik Vahtola, Chief Medical Officer at Active Biotech. Patients with advanced NSCLC who have progressed on CPI and standard chemotherapy currently have limited treatment options and new treatment alternatives are needed.
See also www.neotx.com for NeoTX's communication related to this information.
Helén Tuvesson
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com
Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com
This information is information that Active Biotech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.00 pm. CET on June 1, 2022.
Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: The wholly owned small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase Ib/IIa for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is in a clinical phase I study with a topical ophthalmic formulation, to be followed by phase II for treatment of non-infectious uveitis. Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.
About NeoTX
NeoTX is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company which is developing targeted anticancer immunotherapies utilizing its proprietary Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS) platform. TTS binds a genetically engineered bacterial determinant to the tumor surface while simultaneously activating and expanding tumor specific immune cells that are then redirected from the periphery to the tumor to mount an effective response. The company's lead TTS molecule, naptumomab estafenatox is currently in clinical development for advanced solid tumors (clinicaltrials.gov/NCT039883954 and NCT04880863). Please visit www.neotx.com for more information.
Naptumomab was licensed from Active Biotech to NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd in 2016. NeoTX is responsible for the global development and commercialization of naptumomab for the treatment of cancer under the license agreement.
Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund, Sweden
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00
