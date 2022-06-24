Chattanooga Symphony Announces Masterwork Series Hosted by Warren Barnett

Chattanooga, TN June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera (CSO) is thrilled to announce that Warren Barnett will sponsor their Masterwork series for the upcoming 2022 – 2023 season.
The Symphony Masterworks series features the CSO's seven concerts of extraordinary symphonic music. These concerts will include mesmerizing performances including French Impressions, Enigma Variations, Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, Masterful Tchaikovsky, Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2, Mozart's Requiem, and Triumph & Salvation.
The Barnett and Company Masterworks Series opens on September 29, 2022, in Memorial Auditorium. CSO is an organization that Mr. Barnett has been supporting for many years.
"Warren Barnett's forward-thinking approach to Philanthropy is one of the reasons Chattanooga is thriving as an art and cultural leader," said John Kilkenny, the executive director of the CSO. "We are indebted to Warren for his tremendous support of the CSO and the broader arts community in our city."
Warren Barnett, president of Barnett & Company and the recipient of the Outstanding Philanthropist award, has always had a passion for classical music. His love for the arts and music encouraged him to support the CSO and other foundations such as Friends of Chickamauga, Hunter Museum, Tennessee Aquarium, and other organizations.
In an interview with Warren Barnett, he spoke about why supporting CSO is critical, saying, "Support for CSO contributes to the culture of Chattanooga and makes the city a better place to live." Warren explained that the arts community in Chattanooga puts the city in a class above other towns of its size. The support is not aimed at superlatives but the advancement of the greater Chattanooga area. Warren explains that the arts and business are closely related and that investing in organizations like the CSO brings businesses to the area, which in turn brings more opportunities for the locals of Chattanooga.
Warren finished the interview by quoting, "To whom much is given, much is expected," and encouraged the younger generation to support the arts if they have the ability to do so.
To learn more about donating or purchasing tickets for the Masterwork Series, go to www.chattanoogasymphony.org.
