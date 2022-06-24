Belse Welcomes Long Time Vegan Tulsi Gabbard for a Relaxed Chat on All Her Loves and Passions

New York, NY June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Belse is delighted to welcome long-time vegan Tulsi Gabbard to the restaurant tonight where she will be engaging in a stimulating discussion with their guests.
Discussions will be centered around her love of the Earth, animals, the ocean, Hawaii, health & fitness, sports and other various topics.
At Belse Plant Cuisine, they are lovers of community and conversation. To that, they will soon be announcing a program promoting conversations with compelling and intriguing people in the Vegan community. As a soft kickoff, they are pleased to welcome one of the most fascinating people in the world.
This will be a politically neutral space, and all conversations will be friendly and positive.
Contact Information:
Belse Restaurant
Pat Adelman
646-858-0081
Contact via Email
www.belsenyc.com/
Press Release Distributed by PR.com
Press Release Distributed by PR.com
