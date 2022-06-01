Assalone & Associates, LLC Announces New Managing Partner

Warwick, RI June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “It is with great pride and profound gratitude that I am elated to announce Victoria Lombardi's ascent to the position of Managing Partner effective today, June 1st, 2022. Victoria has been a critical member of Assalone & Associates since 2017 and we would not be in the incredible position we are today, as a leader in our local industry, without her undying commitment, unyielding faith, infallible loyalty and dedication to our Firm.”
-Veronica Assalone, Esq.
Founding Partner
Victoria S. Lombardi:
Attorney Victoria S. Lombardi discovered her passion for law volunteering with a Peer Advocates program run by the Women's Center on her college campus. The program trained incoming students on violence prevention techniques and resources on and off-campus. It also provided support for students who were victims of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.
After working with the survivors/victims of the program, Attorney Lombardi was left with the desire to do more. Ultimately, that drive led her to practice family law, helping clients navigate legally and emotionally complex disputes.
Attorney Lombardi takes a realistic, straightforward approach to family law. She aggressively pursues her clients' best interests with honesty and integrity, helping individuals resolve cases in and outside of the courtroom. Her ability to tailor her case strategy to the unique needs of her clients and usher clients through the legal process with compassion makes her an invaluable asset during family law disputes. Her passion for advocacy and focus on client satisfaction enables her to provide a powerful support system for her clients.
Outside of the office, Attorney Lombardi is the Assistant Coach for the Rogers/East Providence High School Co-op Gymnastics team. She leverages the same skills she brings to her professional life to the mats, championing her students to push forward and achieve their goals.
Assalone & Associates, LLC provides legal services to clients in the following areas:
- Family Law
- Divorce
- Divorce Mediation
- Domestic Defense
- Estate Planning and Power of Attorney
- Juvenile Defense
The firm is the largest all female Family Law firm in Rhode Island that focus their practices primarily in family law and related areas. The firm provides services throughout Rhode Island with a unique team model that provides unrivaled support to their clients.
For more information about Assalone & Associates, LLC and its services, visit www.assalonelaw.com or call (401) 400 - 4400
Contact Information:
Assalone and Assoc LLC
Veronica Assalone
401-400-4400
Contact via Email
https://www.assalonelaw.com/
Kathy Santagata
401-400-4400
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/862650
Press Release Distributed by PR.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.