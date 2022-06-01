Morris Hall PLLC Names New Managing Partner, Andrea L. Claus

Phoenix, AZ June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Morris Hall has been serving clients for over 50 years and is a premier estate planning law firm. Additionally, the law firm is a proud member of the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys.
Morris Hall, PLLC (MH), the largest estate planning law firm in Arizona, is pleased to announce that Andrea Claus was named managing partner on April 1. She has replaced James Plitz.
“I have been impressed with Andrea’s intelligence, diligence and integrity since she started as an intern years ago while in law school,” Senior Partner Tim Hall commented. “She has established a remarkable legal foundation and will be exemplary in furthering our mission to give special service to our clients and the community.”
Andrea is originally from Minnesota but has called Arizona home for many years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University, graduating Summa Cum Laude. Additionally, she received her law degree at the Phoenix School of Law, where she was both an editor and contributing writer for the Phoenix Law Review, a recipient of the Governor Raul Castro Scholarship for Academic Excellence and graduated Cum Laude.
Andrea’s areas of practice include estate planning, probate and trust administration, charitable planning, and succession planning. She sincerely cares about her clients and takes a comprehensive approach to estate planning.
“Morris Hall is a leader in estate planning and trust and estate administration and has had a reputation of excellence for the last fifty years,” said Claus. “I look forward to leading our extraordinary team and building on the successes of the firm.”
Andrea and her husband have three beautiful daughters and enjoy the outdoors. Along with her legal practice, Andrea serves on the Council of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and is active in both the legal and philanthropic communities. Andrea served two full terms on the Board of Directors for United Methodist Outreach Ministries, formerly served on the Professional Advisors Council for Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center, is a member of the Financial Health Advisory Council for HonorHealth, serves on the Board of Directors for the Arizona Humane Society, chairs the Planned Giving Committee of the Arizona Humane Society, and serves on the Board of Directors for the Planned Giving Roundtable of Arizona.
Andrea’s primary office will be in Phoenix, but she will assist in all Morris Hall locations throughout Arizona and New Mexico.
