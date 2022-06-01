Rhonda Shear Joins Cast of The Throwback

Actress/Comedian/Lingerie Designer Rhonda Shear plays a mix of Zen and Glam with her character Teri Simon in The Throwback, a new film by Mario Garcia in production now in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa, FL June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rhonda Shear is back in The Throwback, a new film by Mario Garcia, filming now in Tampa Bay. Rhonda is playing the role of Teri Simon, a Zen-vibes plus a touch of glamour boss lady who plays with crystals and wears beads, but also diamonds. Rhonda brings the Teri character to life as a yoga loving, incense swirling advertising executive who loves hot Gyokuro tea and even hotter young men. Teri is on the prowl to scoop up new ad accounts and new dating prospects, starting with her latest hire. The film follows a couple in mid-midlife crisis, with a supermom who has suddenly regressed to her past party girl self. It explores life, stress, and aging with a whole lot of humor. If you love indie comedies with an extra helping of nostalgia, kick back and watch The Throwback, coming soon.



Comedian and actress turned lingerie mogul, Rhonda Shear has been gracing screens big and small from her time as host of USA: Up All Night to her now regular appearances on shopping channels around the world with her award-winning intimates line. Finally, the world is embracing inclusivity in size, ethnicity, and even… gasp… age. It’s refreshing to see more women of a certain age on screen and audiences are loving it. The shift toward realistically aged characters has thrown open the doors for many our favorite actors and actresses, like Rhonda, to jump into more interesting new acting roles, and have some fun.



Rhonda Shear is thrilled to be joining Will Sasso, Justina Machado, and Bobby Lee in The Throwback and even volunteered her downtown luxury consignment shop, (RE)treat by Rhonda Shear for one of the scenes. She says of the experience: “I am excited to be acting in films again and look forward to more strong, sassy boss women roles. I feel at my best right now. Funny is sexy and sexy is 60!”



The Throwback will be released later this year. Follow @rhondashear for her updates.



