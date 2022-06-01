People Focused M&A Advisory Business The Arc Launches Exec Search Division

Los Angeles, CA June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Entertainment brokerage The Arc today launches Arc Talent, an exec search division designed to help Entertainment businesses find the best talent. Arc Talent will operate out of London and Los Angeles.
Founder Adam Rubins has partnered with Marina Paganucci, former head of Global Talent Acquisition at Trailer Park and Director of Talent Acquisition at global agency network Engine Group. Through these roles and alongside 20+ years’ experience, Paganucci brings unparalleled knowledge of the global entertainment talent landscape.
The Arc offers services to the independent agency sector, helping CEOs to grow their business and sell but all under a lens of wellbeing. Founder Adam Rubins says, “We are very much trying to re-engineer the M&A process to become more people focused.”
Arc Talent sits alongside The Arc’s core business and helps its clients to find way to bolster their talent whilst creating value for the business. Rubins says, “We are delighted to bring in Marina and her wealth of experience. As far as we can see, there aren’t any exec search businesses offering high level advisory services, and there aren’t any brokerage’s that also focus on exec search. The Arc stands alone in its commitment towards people led agencies.”
Marina Paganucci commented: “I am delighted to be a part of The Arc. It’s focus on people and wellbeing is hugely refreshing and I look forward to giving exec search a more strategic focus.”
About The Arc
The Arc is a management consultancy dedicated to entertainment agencies. Launched in 2020, The Arc specialises in growth advisory, leadership coaching and M&A on both buy and sell side.
