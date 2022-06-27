DesignRush Best Design Awards Recognizes Lien Design's Rustic Ridge Vineyards Packaging Design

72% of Americans base their purchasing decisions on packaging design. DesignRush awards Lien Design for its outstanding work on Rustic Ridge Vineyards packaging design.

An Ipsos survey shows that 72% of American consumers cite product packaging design as a major factor influencing their buying decisions. The number further increases to 81% when it comes to buying gifts. It suggests that an outstanding packaging design can be the key to success, especially in highly competitive industries like food and beverage.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, through its Best Design Awards program, recognizes Lien Design for its standout work on Rustic Ridge Vineyards packaging design.

The packaging design for the two wine varieties: Sauvignon Blanc and Rose of Merlot, is a simple and elegant testimony to Rustic Ridge Vineyards' love and dedication to its products.

The award-winning branding agency focused on a blend of timeless class and a touch of modernism to create a packaging that breaks away from the long-established ornate, elaborate design of wine labels.

Other design highlights include:



Hand-drawn illustrations of a vintage Chevy truck that is an integral part of the vineyard's premises — to become the winery's landmark among the local audience

Stylish, modern-looking sans-serif font for a luxurious look

Usage of gold, black, white and red color scheme to attain color balance

A nod to Dionysus, the god of grape harvest and hedonism, in the form of a constellation (to represent the crown Dionysus gave to Ariadne to show respect for her) — points out that there is something sacred about winemaking

Explore the full design and expert analysis here.

According to Lien Design, the Best Design Award brought the agency new clients and good ROI.

"I [saw] an uptick in my website visits and more importantly, I got two new clients from the exposure from the awards. It's difficult to [estimate the ROI from the awards], but at least five figures of increased revenue. [...] So yes, I would recommend the BDA."

For a full list of winners in various categories with project details and design reviews, visit Best Design Awards.

