New Book Uncovers Research Findings That Indicate That Fiber and Antioxidants Can Counteract the Effects of Junk Food

Junk food is so loved by many. What is not loved are the medical conditions and weight gain that it is associated with. Research findings have been made at various institutions across America and abroad. These findings have indicated that fiber and antioxidants can mitigate the health risks associated with junk food by counteracting the physiological effects of high-fat and other junk food. This does not mean that unlimited consumption of junk food won't have consequences. What it does mean is greater freedom and a wider variety of food choices for healthy individuals. The scientific evidence has indicated that junk food can be counteracted by fiber and antioxidants in the following ways:



High-fat foods produce cholesterol-related acids that can clog arteries and raise cholesterol levels – opening the door to heart disease. Fiber counteracts that effect by nabbing cholesterol-related acids and removing them from the body, thus promoting healthy cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart disease.

The excess calories in high-fat foods are absorbed by the body and stored as fat, and can cause weight gain – opening the door to obesity. Fiber counteracts that effect by nabbing calories before they can be absorbed and stored as fat, thus making it harder to gain weight and reducing the risk of obesity.

High-fat foods increase the body's exposure to "free radicals," which attack and damage healthy human cells – opening the door to cancer, heart disease and many other conditions. Antioxidants counteract that effect by neutralizing free radicals, thus preventing and reversing cellular damage and reducing the risk of cancer, heart disease and many other conditions.

The excess calories in high-fat foods are absorbed by the body and stored as fat, and can cause weight gain – opening the door to obesity. Antioxidants counteract that effect by providing the body with the energy needed to burn fat more efficiently, thus making it harder to gain weight and reducing the risk of obesity.

High-fat foods can weaken the immune system. Excess fat and cholesterol interferes with the immune system cells' ability to fight off diseases by impairing the ability of red blood cells to deliver oxygen to immune system tissues that depend on a good supply of oxygen and nutrients in order to fight diseases and keep the body healthy. Both fiber and the antioxidant "vitamin C" counteract that effect by promoting healthy blood levels of fat and cholesterol, thus strengthening the immune system by enabling red blood cells to deliver oxygen to immune system tissues.

Some of the best-loved smoked, salted and cured meats such as sausages, hot dogs and bacon are processed with chemicals known as "nitrites." Nitrites can open the door to pancreatic cancer by breaking down in the body into carcinogens known as "nitrosamines." The antioxidants "vitamin C" and "vitamin E" counteract that effect by neutralizing nitrosamines, thus helping to immobilize the cancer-causing process.

High-fat foods can trigger heart attacks by causing blood-clotting elements in the bloodstream known as "platelets" to become more adhesive and clump together, thereby triggering the formation of abnormal blood clots in the heart artery. Abnormal blood clots can eventually trigger heart attacks. Fiber counteracts that effect by speeding the mechanisms in which abnormal blood clots dissolve, thus decreasing the likelihood that abnormal blood clots will lead to heart attacks.

DéShond D Barnes – author and nutrition enthusiast – has compiled these research findings in the new book Counteract the Fat: Discover How Fiber and Antioxidants Can Counteract the Physiological Effects of Junk Food

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

DéShond D Barnes discovered the "Counteract the Fat" concept back in the late 1990's by poring through medical journals and health/nutrition publications for nearly a year. Barnes then went on to apply the "Counteract the Fat" concept to his own personal life. By consuming a daily diet containing an average of 100% of the RDA for fiber, antioxidants and other nutrients, Barnes has been able to maintain excellent blood cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure and body weight since November 1999 without having to sacrifice favorite indulgences. Barnes's success has inspired him to share this information with the rest of the world by turning his manuscript into the newly published book "Counteract the Fat." Barnes also teaches "Counteract the Fat" seminars at local Y.M.C.A.'s and public libraries to spread the word about the "Counteract the Fat" methodology. Barnes lives and writes in northern Illinois.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/6/prweb18759501.htm