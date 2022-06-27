BluSky Restoration Appoints VP of Leadership Development as Part of Long-Term Growth Plan

New Role Will Ensure Current and Future Leaders Are Prepared to Execute Company Strategy

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., has appointed Simone Kelly to the newly-created position of vice president of leadership development.

"Simone is formalizing our long-term strategy for developing leaders," said Drew Bisping, BluSky chief executive officer. "Her talent for thoughtfully upskilling people will prepare our current and future leaders to deliver on our overall strategies."

Kelly previously spent three years at Kenco Group leading the company's learning and development programs, where she drove strong initiatives for executive and high potential development opportunities. Prior to Kenco, she served in organizational development roles at Aflac, USAA, and NCR Corporation.

In her role at BluSky, Kelly will assess what types of leaders are needed to deliver on the firm's corporate strategy, examine current leadership capabilities, and create development paths to ensure individuals are ready to lead at the desired level when they are needed.

"I love finding ways to optimize a company's talent base and developing forward-thinking employees," said Kelly. "The end goal is propelling the company into the future with a first-class team of leaders."

