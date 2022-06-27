Humantelligence Named Remote Work Tech Startup of the Year

Humantelligence is recognized by RemoteTech Breakthrough for its innovative approach to improving team performance and optimizing collaboration on the spot for remote and hybrid teams.
MIAMI (PRWEB) June 27, 2022
Humantelligence (HT), a pioneer in culture intelligence and leader in recruitment technology, won Remote Tech Breakthrough's 2022 Remote Work Tech Startup of the Year — recognizing the company's innovative recruitment, culture analytics, and team communication and collaboration technology for its ease of use, quick implementation, and ability to optimize collaboration on the spot for remote and hybrid teams.
Remote Tech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, which specializes in 13 technology markets, serves more than 200 brands, and conducts market research and recognition programs in today's most competitive technology sectors, including IoT, Cybersecurity, AgTech, Mobile/Wireless, Digital Health, FinTech, HR and the Remote Work sector. With 1,700 product submissions from around the globe, this year's awards reflect the world's best companies and technology solutions for distributed teams, including team collaboration tools, communication, HR and recruitment.
Humantelligence is the first agile culture management platform to help companies operationalize culture by improving collaboration, driving team performance, hiring for culture, and building inclusion across companies day by day, all in one solution.
What sets Humantelligence apart is its ability to leverage emotional intelligence (EQ) data and surface those insights in daily workflows and tools, such as Microsoft Outlook, Teams, Gmail, Slack, calendar meetings, and more. People are able to improve their communication with every interaction, enabling more inclusive communication and effective collaboration at scale — no matter where teams are located.
In leveraging Humantelligence to build a culture of inclusion and diversity of thought, Humantelligence clients like Coca-Cola, Honda, Bank of the West, Ashley Furniture, BASF, AFLAC, and others have improved inclusion, performance, and team collaboration.
"In an increasingly complex world of work, effective communication and collaboration can no longer remain dependent on in-person interactions. We know it's important for human resources, technology leaders, and managers to empower employees with the kind of tools that enable more effective collaboration and team performance," said Humantelligence's CEO, Juan Betancourt.
"Our tools are designed to fast-track belonging for new hires, increase emotional intelligence for leaders and employees, and build teams based on diversity of thought. Our goal is to make every moment of interaction between employees valuable. When individuals are seen, heard, and valued, employees become more deeply engaged and performance increases – it's a win-win for everyone and we're honored to be recognized for our work."
The mission of the Remote Tech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of remote technology. Founded in 2014, Tech Breakthrough creates market intelligence and industry recognition programs for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to early-stage startups in today's most competitive technology sectors.
To learn more, visit humantelligence.com.
About Humantelligence
Humantelligence is the first agile culture management platform to help you operationalize culture. With Humantelligence, you can improve collaboration, drive team performance, hire for culture, and build inclusion across your company day by day, all in one solution. With tools designed to generate more engaging and inclusive daily interactions between employees, Humantelligence helps you drive productivity across your organization in an easy, scalable way – based on shared understandings.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/6/prweb18682389.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.