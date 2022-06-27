transcosmos Korea signs a business partnership agreement with JA Korea to offer education to many more young people

Offers educational programs in addition to 100 million won funds for youth education

transcosmos inc. hereby announces that transcosmos Korea, Inc. (Headquarter: Seoul, Republic of Korea; President and COO: Kwon Sang-chuel; transcosmos Korea), its subsidiary that provides business process outsourcing (BPO) services for businesses in the South Korean market, has entered into a business partnership agreement with Junior Achievement Korea (JA Korea; Chairman: Lee Eun Hyung). Under the agreement, the two parties will work together to promote education for youth.

Right: Lee Eun Hyung, Chairman, JA Korea

Left: Kwon Sang-chuel, President and COO, transcosmos Korea, Inc.

JA Korea, a member of the nonprofit organization JA Worldwide, is dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for the future, and make academic and economic choices. JA Korea programs provide the youth with financial and digital literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship free of charge. Since its foundation in 2002, JA Korea has been developing and managing a diverse range of educational programs for students as young as kindergarten and as old as university. To date, JA Korea has offered educational programs for about 1.7 million students with around 100,000 volunteers, teachers and lecturers in collaboration with both Korean local and global companies including HSBC, Starbucks, BNP Paribas Cardif, Boeing, and more.

JA Worldwide was established in 1919. As one of the world's largest and most-impactful youth-serving NGOs, JA Worldwide reaches more than 10 million young people each year in over 100 countries. This year, JA Worldwide was nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for making a positive impact on individuals, communities, and countries through their volunteering and educational activities.

At the agreement ceremony held on May 9, 2022, transcosmos Korea and JA Korea kicked off a joint project Na-num, which means to share more with others in the traditional Korean language. As the name suggests, the two parties aim to share and equip young people with the skillset and mindset they need. transcosmos Korea will provide career and vocational education and training for students attending science, technology, engineering and math high schools, as well as internship programs with an opportunity to become a member of the company.

transcosmos Korea has also donated 100 million won to JA Korea to support their cause – boost youth education. The donations are planned to be used for running youth education programs and creating educational materials.

"We are honored and delighted to form a business partnership with JA Korea, a member of the leading NGO that assists young people – the next generation of leaders - in building their own future," Kwon Sang-chuel, President and COO at transcosmos Korea said. "I hope our activities towards sharing knowledge with youth from outside of schools will make a difference to society and that the movement will spread across the world. We also expect that educators will grow together with young students, inspiring each other."

transcosmos Korea is the leading independent IT outsourcing company in South Korea, offering extensive professional business process outsourcing (BPO) services that include contact center services, chat services, field services, direct mail (DM) services, direct sales (DS) services, website integration (WI) services, and internet promotion services (IPS) for businesses in the market.

● About transcosmos Korea

Established: May, 2001

Number of bases: 15

Number of employees: 10,000 (approximate)

URL: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.kr/ko/index.asp

Download the sales brochure here: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.kr/ko/company_new/company_main.asp#Brochure



About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 170 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/



