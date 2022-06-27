iaedp™ Extends Deadlines to July 2022 for 2022 Virtual Symposium and 2023 Call for Proposals

Even as the 2022 iaedp™ Symposium runs virtually on demand through the new deadline of July 18, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation (iaedp™) announces the new deadline of July 5 for the Call for Proposals for its 2023 annual Symposium slated for an in-person conference during February 16-19, 2023 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort in Palm Desert, California.

Click here for the 2023 Call for Proposal submission information, now extended through July 5, 2022: https://iaedp.confex.com/iaedp/2023/cfp.cgi

The iaedp™ Foundation is pursuing abstracts on inventive treatment modalities for the many phases of the journey for those with eating disorders -- from denial and resistance to treatment and ultimately recovery.

The 2022 iaedp™ Virtual Symposium is now open through July 18 (with registration open until June 27, 2022) and on demand 24/7 with the opportunity for participants to earn up to 40 Continuing Education/Continuing Medical Education (CE/CME) Units.

Registration is still available (until June 27, 2022) – all produced and presented by the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals, provider of educational programs and training standards for eating disorder specialists and other healthcare professionals caring for those suffering from the full spectrum of disordered eating.

To register (until June 27, 2022) for the iaedp™ 2022 Virtual Symposium, visit https://iaedp.site-ym.com/event/2022VirtualSymposium. For additional information about the iaedp™ Symposium 2022, visit iaedp.com (iaedp.com).

All 2022 Virtual Symposium sessions are approved through CME, APA, NBCC, CDR, ASWB, NYSW, NYMFT, and NYPSY and CEC/CEP (Canada). Full CE/CME information can be found at https://iaedp.site-ym.com/page/2022CE. The full program schedule for the 2022 Virtual Symposium is here: https://iaedp.confex.com/iaedp/2022/meetingapp.cgi.

The 2022 iaedp™ Virtual Symposium kicked-off on April 1 with Core Courses, five keynote speaker headline presentations, Spanish-only presentations and scores of other presentations and workshops and a robust exhibit hall. Unlike the live Symposiums at iaedp™, participants can view every one of the 2022 Virtual Symposium sessions with the on-demand accessibility.

Attendees also have the opportunity to participate in live networking sessions with exhibitors throughout the week and participate in virtual games with prizes.

The iaedp™ Virtual Symposium 2022 pricing information follows:



Full Symposium Registration: $550 regardless of membership type or status

Full Symposium Registration with Core Courses: $800 regardless of membership type or status

Core Courses Only - No Symposium Registration: $375 regardless of membership type or status

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.

MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.

More information about all aspects of iaedp™ at iaedp.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/iaedp_extends_deadlines_to_july_2022_for_2022_virtual_symposium_and_2023_call_for_proposals/prweb18759318.htm