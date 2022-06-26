Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 8x-Blues Music Award Nominated Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter ANA POPOVIC on Friday August 19 at 7:30 P.M.

8x-Blues Music Award Nominated Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter ANA POPOVIC and her 6-piece Band will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday August 19 at 7:30 P.M. Ana Popovic joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 35 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for ANA POPOVIC, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events. Ana Popovic's Show Only Has Limited Tickets Remaining.

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 8x-Blues Music Award Nominated Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter ANA POPOVIC and her 6-piece Band on Friday August 19 at 7:30 P.M.

Ana Popovic recently celebrated 22 years as a touring musician with her last album release being 'Live for LIVE' (2020) - an exciting concert video and live album that demonstrates why she's proudly looking back at a career of thousands of shows worldwide. Popovic's passion on stage is evident and the title sums it up, this IS what she lives for.

Popovic has been nominated for 8 Blues Music Awards, and appeared on the covers of Vintage Guitar and Guitar Player magazine. Her Blues Music Award Nominations include 3x-"Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year" and most recently in 2022 "Blues Rock Artist of the Year". Nearly all of Popovic's albums reached the top of the Billboard Blues Charts. She and her phenomenal 6-piece band tour tirelessly, having shared stages with B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck, Joe Bonamassa and many others.

