Ferguson Schindler Law Firm, P.C. - Amy R. Jonker Joins Firm as Senior Attorney

Amy R. Jonker adds firepower to Ferguson Schindler Law Firm, P.C.

Ferguson Schindler Law Firm, P.C., a preeminent litigation boutique law firm with offices in Aspen and Basalt, Colorado, announces that Amy R. Jonker has joined the firm as a senior attorney. Ms. Jonker is a highly experienced litigation and trial attorney specializing in complex commercial litigation. She focuses on litigating business and real estate matters in state and federal trial and appellate courts as well as arbitration and mediation.

Ms. Jonker is well-versed in a broad range of businesses and practice areas, and has clients ranging form Fortune 500 companies to small, closely held companies. Her emphases on breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, and other business torts. Her real estate experience covers complex residential and commercial matters and spans adverse possession, complex transaction disputes to lease issues.

"Amy's litigation experience in the business and real estate sectors will be incredibly valuable to our clients," says Michelle Schindler, one of Ferguson Schindler's partners. http://www.fsaspenlaw.com/michelle-schindler-2/. "We are very excited to have Amy to add to our firm's firepower."

"I am delighted to be joining Ferguson Schindler in Aspen," and Ms. Jonker adds, "The firm's depth of talent in business and real estate litigation and unparalleled success in high-stakes trials are a perfect fit for my practice."

Ms. Jonker is a graduate of DePaul University College of Law and is admitted to practice in Illinois, Michigan, and Colorado, and in numerous federal courts. She started her law career working in Chicago where she worked at AM LAW 100 and AM LAW 200 firms. Amy enjoys skiing, hiking, biking, and fishing, and is most excited about settling into her new Colorado home with her husband and two daughters.

Ferguson Schindler Law Firm is a civil litigation/trial and real estate and corporate transactional firm based in Aspen, Colorado, with attorneys in Avon, Basalt and the Vail Valley. http://www.fsaspenlaw.com



