Todos Medical Releases Preliminary Data from IRB-Waived Tollovid® Market Research Study in Acute and Long COVID

83% of respondents with Acute COVID were satisfied; 68% of respondents with Long COVID were satisfied

Todos Medical, Ltd. TOMDF, a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced preliminary data from its majority-owned joint venture 3CL Pharma Ltd.'s ongoing IRB-waived sponsored market research study of the commercial use of Tollovid® as a dietary supplement. Among the first 41 respondents, of whom 78% were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 13 reported that they began to use Tollovid when they were diagnosed with active COVID infection, whereas 28 respondents reported that they used Tollovid to address their Long COVID symptoms. 15 of the Long COVID respondents had experienced symptoms for up to 9 months (‘Short' Long COVID), and 12 of the Long COVID respondents reported having symptoms for over 9 months (‘Chronic' Long COVID). 18 of the 24 respondents who answered the question "Who diagnosed your Long COVID?" indicated that they were diagnosed by a medical professional. The preliminary results of the market research study are marked in the table.

"We are pleased with the preliminary results from this sponsored market research study, that show the majority of our customers are satisfied with Tollovid," said Dr. Dorit Arad, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at 3CL Pharma. "As we add to the growing body of information related to COVID, Long COVID and 3CL protease inhibitor products, we believe the knowledge gained from this market research study will allow us to tailor our offering to meet the needs of the immune competent (not immune compromised) and Long COVID communities, who currently have no 3CL protease inhibitor options on the market."

"The learnings gathered from the use of our dietary supplement Tollovid will also allow us to design future Chronic Long COVID clinical trials for our therapeutic drug candidate Tollovir™, which is currently being prepared to enter a Phase 2/3 pivotal clinical study in hospitalized COVID patients," said Gerald Commissiong, CEO at Todos Medical and Interim CEO at 3CL Pharma. "Because of Tollovid status as a dietary supplement on the market in the United States, we have a tremendous strategic advantage over competitors in Long COVID because we are in the position of being able to listen to the patients first hand describing how Tollovid supplementation, alone or sometimes in combination with other products, is helping them and apply this knowledge to our formal Tollovir Long COVID drug development plans."

Respondents to the market research survey generally followed the directions on the Tollovid label, taking 12 capsules per day for 5 days among Acute COVID respondents, and taking at least 2 bottles of Tollovid according to the directions among Long COVID respondents. This market research study is not designed to assess optimal Tollovid dosing. No negative effects from interactions with other concomitant medications or supplements were reported by survey respondents.

About Tollovid® and Tollovid Daily™

Tollovid and Tollovid Daily are dietary supplement products made from natural ingredients that help support and maintain healthy immune function and also have potent 3CL protease inhibition properties based upon in vitro functional assays that show strong inhibition of 3CL protease activity. Tollovid's 3CL protease IC50 binding affinity is at least ten times (10x) as strong as Ivermectin's published 3CL protease IC50 binding affinity. Tollovid Daily's 3CL protease IC50 binding affinity is at least two and a half times (2.5x) as Ivermectin. Tollovid and Tollovid Daily bind to the active site (receptor binding domain) of the 3CL protease. Tollovid has a 5-day dosing regimen, with 4 doses of 3 pills taken each day that provides maximum immune support. Tollovid Daily is a daily immune support product with a dosing regimen of twice daily.

About Tollovir®

Tollovir® is a 3CL protease inhibitor and anti-cytokine therapeutic candidate for the intervention of the Nidovirus group of viruses that includes coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, SARS-CoV-1, MERS and 229E. Tollovir is made from all natural ingredients that are qualified to ensure strong inhibition of the 3CL protease in vitro, as well as strong anti-cytokine activity. Tollovir has successfully completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in Israel for the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Tollovir will be developed for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 (severe and critical), moderate COVID-19, long-haul COVID and potentially pediatric COVID-19. Todos has licensed rights for Tollovir to T-Cell Protect Hellas S.A. for the Greek market.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. TOMDF engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that examines cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2 have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos formed the Israeli-based majority-owned joint venture 3CL Pharma, Ltd with NLC Pharma in March of 2022 to consolidate all of the intellectual property pursuing the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitor botanical and pharmaceutical products that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses. 3CL Pharma, through Todos' brand, has commercialized the 3CL protease inhibitor immune support dietary supplement Tollovid® in the United States, is developing the dual mechanism 3CL protease inhibitor & anti-cytokine therapeutic drug candidate Tollovir®, while also developing the 3CL protease inhibitor diagnostic TolloTest™.

