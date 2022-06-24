Designatronics, Inc. Announces Intention to Acquire Wyoming Manufacturing Business Segment of Grobet USA

Grobet USA has agreed to divest its manufacturing facility and business segment in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Designatronics.

Designatronics, Inc., a leader in providing comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical engineered solutions through its brands, Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), Quality Bearings & Components (QBC), and QTC Metric Gears is pleased to announce that Grobet USA has agreed to divest its manufacturing facility and business segment in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Designatronics. The Wyoming site is a production facility for high-speed steel and carbide burs.

The companies expect to complete the transaction by August 1, 2022. Upon closing, Designatronics will acquire the Cheyenne, Wyoming site's operations and assets, which include property, plant, and equipment as well as a talented workforce with years of technical expertise. The company, rebranded as WYBUR Tools, will continue to manufacture a comprehensive selection of burs (rotary files). Designatronics is planning to immediately invest in the facility expanding production capacity to better serve customers' needs.

"We are excited to add this manufacturing facility to our operations, leveraging its capabilities and experienced employees as they continue to play a key role for customers around the world," said Robert Kufner, CEO, and President, Designatronics, Inc. "We will be making considerable investments to transform the Wyoming facility and its capabilities by adding new machinery, ERP system, and additional manpower to support expansion goals.

About Designatronics

Designatronics, Inc. manages its brands to develop comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical solutions optimizing value in the global markets that are served. Integrated design, engineering, and manufacturing are under one roof. SDP/SI, ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D certified, provides mechanical-based engineering and manufacturing solutions. 88,000 standard inch and metric small mechanical and electromechanical components are available for fast turnaround. SDP/SI specializes in high-quality machined parts, molded components, synchronous belt drives, precision gears, and subassemblies, offering customized design. QTC METRIC GEARS supplies North America with metric gears and gear products. Bearings and other mechanical components are offered by QBC – the bearing marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.designatronics.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/designatronics_inc_announces_intention_to_acquire_wyoming_manufacturing_business_segment_of_grobet_usa/prweb18735016.htm