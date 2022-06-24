Designatronics, Inc. Announces Intention to Acquire Wyoming Manufacturing Business Segment of Grobet USA

Grobet USA has agreed to divest its manufacturing facility and business segment in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Designatronics.
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 24, 2022
Designatronics, Inc., a leader in providing comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical engineered solutions through its brands, Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), Quality Bearings & Components (QBC), and QTC Metric Gears is pleased to announce that Grobet USA has agreed to divest its manufacturing facility and business segment in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Designatronics. The Wyoming site is a production facility for high-speed steel and carbide burs.
The companies expect to complete the transaction by August 1, 2022. Upon closing, Designatronics will acquire the Cheyenne, Wyoming site's operations and assets, which include property, plant, and equipment as well as a talented workforce with years of technical expertise. The company, rebranded as WYBUR Tools, will continue to manufacture a comprehensive selection of burs (rotary files). Designatronics is planning to immediately invest in the facility expanding production capacity to better serve customers' needs.
"We are excited to add this manufacturing facility to our operations, leveraging its capabilities and experienced employees as they continue to play a key role for customers around the world," said Robert Kufner, CEO, and President, Designatronics, Inc. "We will be making considerable investments to transform the Wyoming facility and its capabilities by adding new machinery, ERP system, and additional manpower to support expansion goals.
About Designatronics
Designatronics, Inc. manages its brands to develop comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical solutions optimizing value in the global markets that are served. Integrated design, engineering, and manufacturing are under one roof. SDP/SI, ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D certified, provides mechanical-based engineering and manufacturing solutions. 88,000 standard inch and metric small mechanical and electromechanical components are available for fast turnaround. SDP/SI specializes in high-quality machined parts, molded components, synchronous belt drives, precision gears, and subassemblies, offering customized design. QTC METRIC GEARS supplies North America with metric gears and gear products. Bearings and other mechanical components are offered by QBC – the bearing marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.designatronics.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/designatronics_inc_announces_intention_to_acquire_wyoming_manufacturing_business_segment_of_grobet_usa/prweb18735016.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.