Mytonomy Tees Off With The KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Bethesda-based Healthcare SaaS Company Mytonomy Supports Women's PGA In Montgomery County

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship arrived at Congressional Country Club this week, supported by the Montgomery County Economic Development and many local businesses including Mytonomy, a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for healthcare. Mytonomy welcomed some of the world's best professional women golfers who are playing on the club's newly restored Blue Course June 21-26.

"We are thrilled to support Montgomery County in helping to bring these amazing women professional golfers to our region for the KPMG Women's PGA tournament," said Anjali Kataria, CEO and Co-Founder of Mytonomy. "They are determined, focused, and unstoppable which is inspiring to watch," continued Kataria. The Women's PGA event also promotes the development, advancement, and empowerment of women on and off the golf course with the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit.

Mytonomy's commitment to giving back to the local community also recently included participation in the 2022 Cycle for Survival held in Washington, DC benefitting Memorial Sloan Kettering, and serving as an ‘Invent the Future' STEM judge for the new KID Museum in downtown Bethesda. "The KPMG Women's PGA Tournament is a great opportunity to give back and it's an honor to celebrate the best in women's golf," said Scott Selman, Senior Director of Marketing.

Mytonomy has quickly become the pace car in patient education and engagement solutions that enable greater access for patients and their families to learn how to care for their health condition. Nationally, Mytonomy's software platform was recently recognized as best in class and their studio has amassed more than 100 Telly and Digital Health Awards for excellence in broadcast quality clinical content. Inc. 5000 recently named Mytonomy the 13th fastest-growing company in the Mid- Atlantic and the #835 fastest-growing company in the country.

About Mytonomy

Mytonomy Inc., based in Bethesda, MD is a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for video-based patient engagement and education. An essential part of a healthcare systems' digital transformation strategy, Mytonomy creates efficiencies for doctors and nurses by streaming broadcast-quality microlearning video education and delivering integrated communications to patients that adapt to each patient so that they can lead healthier, happier, longer lives.

Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare is fully interoperable with all major EMRs and CRM solutions, covering 100 conditions with 2000+ episodes that can be rapidly customized to each hospital, all delivered via a single engagement platform. Moving healthcare from the exam room to the living room is made easy with Mytonomy's first TV channel on the Roku® platform.

Mytonomy continues to grow at record pace and was recently recognized by DCA Live as a 2022 Red Hot Company. The company has won numerous recognitions for best-in-class, modern, consumer-oriented approach. To learn more about Mytonomy, please visit http://www.mytonomy.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mytonomy_tees_off_with_the_kpmg_womens_pga_championship/prweb18758227.htm