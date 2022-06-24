CGTN America: CMG to Launch New Channels in HKSAR to Mark 25th Anniversary of Hong Kong Return

The China Media Group (CMG) will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China by launching new TV and radio channels in the Hong Kong Special Administration Region (HKSAR).

China Global Television Network (CGTN) will debut its documentary channel on July 1. That same day, Radio The Greater Bay will also air its inaugural broadcast at FM 102.8. Both are CMG networks.

CMG President Shen Haixiong joined Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam to commemorate the occasion. Lam said the two channels will help residents of the Greater Bay connect with their fellow citizens on the mainland. Recent statistics show the Greater Bay Area population exceeding 86 million people. The area's combined economic output approached 1.7 trillion U.S. dollars.

Shen said CMG's TV and radio channels will help communicate national policies and development strategies, but also enhance regional coverage. Together, the two channel's storytelling will help integrate regional and national cultures, while preserving their distinctiveness. Shen said it was essential to "shine a light on Hong Kong stories" to extol the region's charms as well as "traditional Chinese culture."

Both officials underscored China's commitment to the principle of "One Country, Two Systems."

Joining Lam and Shen at the CMG launch event in Beijing, were the deputy director of China's National Radio and Television Administration, Le Yucheng, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Wang Linggui, Director of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the CPC, and deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, Lu Xinning.

Lu said she believes the channels will help mainlanders and Hong Kong residents "find common emotional memories."

