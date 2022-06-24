Brooklyn SolarWorks Completes Rooftop Solar System Installation at CHiPS

Non-profit organization serving the Park Slope-Gowanus community in Brooklyn, NY to benefit from significant annual savings on energy costs

Brooklyn SolarWorks, a leading residential solar system design and installation provider, today announced the completion of a new solar system on the rooftop at CHiPS (Community Help in Park Slope), a non-profit organization serving the Park Slope-Gowanus, Brooklyn, NY community since 1971. Brooklyn SolarWorks installed a six truss solar canopy consisting of 52 LG 380 panels and a 20 kW system that is expected to produce approximately 23,000 kWh of energy per year. This equates to electric savings of around $6,000 a year.

"We started Brooklyn SolarWorks because we wanted to build solar where we lived," Brooklyn SolarWorks President and Founder Gaelen McKee said. "We're a very community-driven company and the community has been good to us, so we wanted to give something back. The CHiPS project was a great opportunity for us to help a local non-profit save some money on their power bill while also giving us the satisfaction of seeing an awesome solar canopy every time we drive down 4th Avenue."

CHiPS will be using its new Brooklyn SolarWorks solar system as an independent energy source to power its facilities, including its soup kitchen and transitional apartments for mothers and their babies. The organization is committed to cultivating equity and resilience through its free-of-charge food distribution and housing programs. The CHiPS Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen serves hot, nutritious meals to around 150 New Yorkers everyday. Last year, the organization provided over 100,000 meals to those in need, along with clothing, toiletries, and other necessities.

"In 2021, our focus has been all about 'moving forward' at CHiPS in every possible way," said Stephanie Davis, Executive Assistant, CHiPS. "We looked to solar as a way to update our operations to a greener, forward-thinking energy source that would also support our desire to be responsible stewards and citizens of the Park Slope and Gowanus communities."

Launched in 2015 with a hyper local focus on Brooklyn, Brooklyn SolarWorks has since expanded its "solar rooftop footprint" into Manhattan and Queens with 80+ installations. The company has also been a consistent jobs generator and made a significant impact on the "new economy" in NYC by employing more than 60 local team members. Originally developed as a NYC-specific product to make solar viable on the most challenging townhome roofs, the company's patented, award-winning solar energy systems are now available everywhere in the U.S. through its subsidiary Brooklyn Solar Canopy.

