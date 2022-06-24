haruharu wonder® Launches Summer Skincare Essentials on Amazon Prime

K-beauty brand introduces award-winning vegan skincare line to USA
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 24, 2022
haruharu wonder®, a clinically-approved vegan K-beauty brand focused on everyday skincare needs, kicks off the start of summer with essential skincare products for purchase on Amazon Prime and its ecommerce website.
While the perfect skincare products can work for consumers year-round, there are a few tweaks to make to help minimize the seasonal side effects (soaring temperatures, increased sun exposure and excessive sweating) that summer can have on skin. haruharu wonder's best-selling products are the perfect addition to any routine this summer:
- With cleansing as the first and most important part of a skincare routine, the Black Rice Moisture 5.5 Soft Cleansing Gel not only moisturizes the skin but also removes dirt, oil, sweat and impurities.
- The Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner, an Amazon Best Seller for facial toners and astringents in April 2022 and a favorite amongst beauty influencers worldwide, can aid in the removal of any additional impurities and help prep the skin for optimal absorption of additional products. This toner is specially formulated for sensitive skin, with moisture-boosting ingredients.
- The Black Bamboo Mist soothes the skin with a refreshing cooling effect
- The Black Rice Bakuchiol Eye Cream brightens the under eye area and supports signs of crow's feet
"Adhering to a proper summer skincare regimen that includes the right products for your routine is a must. Formulated with fermented black rice, our products are the secret to youthful, moisturized skin for all skin types and tones," said Jae Won Jeong, Founder and CEO of haruharu wonder. "We encourage our customers to love the skin they're in and take care of their skin health this summer by using our best-selling haruharu wonder products."
In 2019, haruharu wonder's Black Rice Hyaluronic Cream was awarded by Allure's Best of Beauty Editor Pick in Korea. In addition, haruharu wonder has been recognized for its international unique packaging designs by the IF Design Award, International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) and the Red Dot Award.
To learn more about haruharu wonder products, please visit https://haruharuusa.com.
To purchase haruharu wonder products on amazon, visit https://www.amazon.com/stores/Haruharu/page/8319CACE-F724-4D49-9E1F-0276211F90BB?ref_=ast_bln.
About haruharu wonder®
Haruharu Wonder® is a vegan, K-beauty brand focused on everyday skincare needs. With sustainability at its forefront, the brand uses packaging made from recycled paper that has received Forest Management Certification (FSC) and soybean oil ink to reduce the amount of air pollutants. All products are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and formulated with over 95% natural ingredients. For more information, visit https://haruharuusa.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/haruharu_wonder_launches_summer_skincare_essentials_on_amazon_prime/prweb18758462.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.