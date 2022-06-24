Boucher Volkswagen of Racine Has Time Saving Car Comparisons for Summer Shoppers

Boucher Volkswagen of Racine has added new model research and comparisons to their website to help summer car shoppers decide what new car is best for them
RACINE, Wisc. (PRWEB) June 24, 2022
New car buyers often get bogged down with research when shopping for a new car. With so many new cars available, research can be seriously time-consuming. Boucher Volkswagen of Racine has created new web content, including detailed model comparisons, designed to make research and shopping much easier. These comparisons can help shoppers by making the decision-making process faster and easier. Some of these comparisons include:
2022 Volkswagen Arteon vs the 2022 Toyota Camry The 2022 VW Arteon is a newcomer to the sedan world. It has a twist in that it is a sports hatchback. You must see it to believe it. The Camry is a venerable fixture in the world of sedans. Are these two cars competitive? Find out in this side-by-side comparison of the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon vs 2022 Toyota Camry from Boucher Volkswagen of Racine, WI.
2022 Volkswagen Taos Trim Level Comparison You can count on Volkswagen to take the compact SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle) and make it good-looking and fun to drive. You can find many standard and available features in the VW Taos, as well. If you're interested in finding out more, we recommend reading this 2022 Volkswagen Taos trim level comparison.
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Trim Level Comparison Full-sized SUVs fill a key role in your family life, your business life, and your recreational life. Finding just the right one for you is critical when it comes time to open the checkbook. The 2022 VW Atlas has a lot to offer. Find out all about the options available in this 2022 Volkswagen Atlas trim level comparison.
Anyone interested in inquiring about a new VW, please visit http://www.bouchervw.com. Shoppers can also make inquiries or schedule a test drive by calling Boucher Volkswagen of Racine at 262-886-2886 or by visiting the showroom in person. Boucher VW of Racine is located at 9601 Washington Ave #200, Racine, WI 53406.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/boucher_volkswagen_of_racine_has_time_saving_car_comparisons_for_summer_shoppers/prweb18753059.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.