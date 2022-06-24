Winners of 2022 Seattle CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards Announced

Executives from Alaska Airlines, PACCAR Inc., Seattle Children's, Puget Sound Energy, Washington State University, EvergreenHealth, & Seattle Mariners Recognized for their Achievements

SeattleCIO announced the winners of its 2022 CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards. SeattleCIO recognized chief information officers in seven key categories – Leadership, Global, Healthcare, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, & Corporate. The Awards were presented at the Seattle CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards at The Westin Bellevue.

"Every organization is technology-dependent, but strong leadership is the X-factor that can turn mundane IT into a remarkable strategic differentiator," said BJ Moore, SeattleCIO Chair. "The ORBIE Awards are meaningful because they are judged by peers – CIOs who understand the challenges of technology leadership."

The 2022 SeattleCIO ORBIE Award winners are:

Charu Jain, SVP Merchandising & Innovation, Alaska Airlines received the Leadership ORBIE.

Lily Ley, VP & CIO, PACCAR Inc., received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Zafar Chaudry, SVP, CDO & CIO, Seattle Children's, received the Healthcare ORBIE for hospitals & healthcare organizations over $2.5 billion annual revenue.

Margaret Hopkins, SVP & CIO, Puget Sound Energy received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.5 billion annual revenue.

Sasi Pillay, VP of IT Services & CIO, Washington State University received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $800 million annual revenue.

Jason Wood, CIO, EvergreenHealth received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $400 million annual revenue.

Kari Escobedo, SVP Technology, Seattle Mariners received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $400 million annual revenue.

The CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 500 CIO of the Year winners have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness.

Business value created by technology innovation.

Engagement in industry and community endeavors.

The SeattleCIO ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Brad Tilden, CEO & Chairman, of Alaska Airlines (ret.), who was interviewed by Edmond Mesrobian, CTO of Nordstrom. Over 350 guests attended, representing leading Seattle organizations and their technology partners.

The 2022 SeattleCIO ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

Underwriters: Google Cloud, Lumen, Pariveda Solutions, Snowflake, & Unify Consulting

Gold sponsors: CitiusTech, Cloudflare, Comcast Business, Fortinet, Slalom Consulting, Tata Consultancy Services

Silver sponsors: AHEAD, Delphix, Denali AI, Emtec, Inc., Flexera, GLOBANT, Pluralsight LLC, ServiceNow, Tanium, Tech Mahindra Americas, Workato

Bronze sponsors: Cognizant, Dell Technologies, Eagle Hill Consulting, HireRising, Netskope, Right Systems, SHI International, Slack Technologies, TIBCO Software

National partner: Year Up

Media partner: Puget Sound Business Journal

About SeattleCIO

SeattleCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Seattle chief information officers. SeattleCIO is one of 25 chapters of the InspireCIO Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

SeattleCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

Achieve your leadership potential through SeattleCIO: http://www.SeattleCIO.org

Stay connected with SeattleCIO at: http://www.linkedin.com/company/SeattleCIO

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/6/prweb18745818.htm