Patti Engineering CEO Sam Hoff to Lead Expert Panel Discussion About Digitalization at CSIA Executive Conference in Denver

Patti Engineering, Inc., a leading control system integration company based in Auburn Hills, MI with offices in Texas and Indiana, today announced that Founder and CEO, Sam Hoff will lead an expert panel discussion about digitalization at the 2022 Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) Executive Conference in Denver, CO. In addition to Hoff, the panel will include five known experts in the field on Wednesday, June 29th at 1:30 P.M.

Titled ‘Digitalization: Show Me The Money!' The "round table" style discussion will focus on where to find the revenue streams that are there today and what future trends are gaining traction, as well as identifying "low hanging fruit" and how CSIA companies can work in the ecosystems with large consultancy firms, end-users, and system suppliers.

"Digitalization as a concept often feels overwhelming," said Sam Hoff, CEO of Patti Engineering. "We like to remind our clients that digitalization is a journey, and can be implemented in phases!" He often refers to a quote by Lao Tzu that states, "The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step."

Founded in 1994, CSIA is a global, non-profit trade association with over 500 member companies in 35 countries. CSIA helps members improve their business skills, provides a forum to share industry expertise, and promotes the CSIA control system integrator certification. The annual CSIA Executive Conference brings together system integrators and industry partners to network, hear outstanding speakers, share best practices, and learn about new products and services. For more information on the CSIA, visit http://www.controlsys.org.

About Patti Engineering, Inc.

Patti Engineering integrates top technology in world-class industrial facilities so that businesses run faster, smarter, and more reliably. Trusted by the world's best engineers, Patti Engineering has earned top ranks and honors from the biggest names in systems integration: Siemens, FANUC, Mitsubishi Electric, and CSIA. Patti Engineering, Inc. offers high-caliber engineering and software development services. With technical expertise in electrical control and information systems, Patti Engineering provides turnkey control systems integration for design/build, upgrade/retrofit and asset/energy management projects. Customer satisfaction and project success earned the company placement in Control Engineering Magazine's Hall of Fame. For more information, visit Patti Engineering's website.

