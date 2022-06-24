Glenda's Farmhouse and Andersen & Sons Shelling Announces its new Bee Friendly Farming Partnership

Relationship with The Pollinator Partnership deepens walnut-focused companies' shared commitment to protecting pollinators that inhabit agricultural lands

With sustainable agricultural practices at the core of its operations, Glenda's Farmhouse and its parent company, Andersen & Sons Shelling, today announced the companies have joined the Pollinator Partnership's Bee Friendly Farming Partner network. This expanded relationship demonstrates a longstanding commitment by the companies to protection of pollinator habitats on and near their agricultural operations. Glenda's and Andersen & Sons join an impressive list of other organizations that are leading the charge to protect bee populations that are essential to the long-term wellness of the environment and the viability of ag-related businesses.

Based in Vina, California, the two companies specialize in the growing, processing, packaging, and marketing of walnuts and walnut-based products. A family-owned and vertically integrated business spanning four generations, they offer conventional and organic walnuts in-shell and in various kernel product types. Packaged and ready-to-eat walnut-based products are sold through Glenda's Farmhouse, which are offered direct-to-consumer and through leading retailers nationwide.

Beyond a significant financial contribution via a "Gold" level partnership, this Bee Friendly Partnership further empowers the companies to engage in the broader effort to protect bees and their habitats across North America. Bee Friendly Farming programs and resources available to partners will help the walnut and almond-focused businesses remain at the forefront of agricultural practices and serve as a model for other ag-related producers to adopt the latest industry best practices focused on bee sustainability.

"The bee population across North America has been at great risk for far too long, so we're proud to be among the leading organizations to protect pollinators," said Mike Andersen, Owner for Andersen & Sons Shelling. "As the essential pollinators in our environment, bees are core to successful agricultural operations in the North State. Maintaining bee habitats and creating conditions that allow them to thrive has been core to all farming practices for generations and we need to secure bee livelihood and the longevity of their lives now, for our future generations to thrive. As bee populations face greater threats throughout society, we want to do all we can to ensure a vibrant and healthy future for these essential elements of our ecosystem overall."

Glenda's and Andersen & Sons are also in the process of pursuing an in-depth Bee Friendly certification through the Pollinator Partnership. As part of that certification process, the company is working toward providing more than 2,500 acres available as bee and pollinator-friendly environments - along with other sustainable practices.

The companies announced their involvement with the Pollinator Partnership program in conjunction with National Pollinator Week, which runs June 20-26. It was established 14 years ago, receiving US Senate approval to address urgent issues associated with declining pollinator populations. Now an international celebration, National Pollinator Week promotes valuable ecosystem services provided by bees, birds, butterflies, bats, beetles, moths, wasps, and flies.

About Andersen & Sons Shelling

Andersen & Sons Shelling is a four generation family-owned and family-operated company since 1904. The family farms walnuts, almonds, and prunes in Vina, a small town in Northern California. The vertically integrated company offers full processing, manufacturing, and many other value-add options from start to finish.

