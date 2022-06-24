AKC Pet Insurance Celebrates National Bring Your Dog to Work Day With New "Dogs At Work" Program

Dogs At Work Provides Employers With a Step-By-Step Guide To Creating a Dog-Friendly Workplace

AKC Pet Insurance (underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company), is celebrating National Bring Your Dog to Work Day by launching Dogs at Work, a program to help employers create a dog-friendly workplace.

During the pandemic, pet ownership increased, driving up demand for pet benefits. One of the most sought-after benefits(1) as employees return to the office is being able to bring their dog to work. Dogs at Work provides employers with the tools and resources needed to make their offices dog-friendly and reap the benefits of an increase in employee morale, higher retention and recruitment rates, and an increase in workplace productivity and collaboration.

"Dogs are an essential part of our lives, and they have even become our favorite co-workers over the past few years. We want to make National Bring Your Dog to Work Day an everyday occurrence and created Dogs at Work to help employers make that a reality," said Lane Kent, President of PetPartners, which administers AKC Pet Insurance. "Our offices have been pet-friendly for years and we've seen the joy it's brought our employees. We're excited to share our experience and success with more companies through this program."

The Dogs at Work program offers employers a step-by-step guide including a(n):



Checklist to determine if being dog-friendly is a good fit

Sample survey to gauge employee interest

Set of guidelines for creating a committee and getting landlord approval

Employee application, including training and health requirements

Supplemental program materials, including dog-free zone signs, office rules, and more

If interested in implementing Dogs at Work in your office, visit AKC Pet Insurance.

About American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners, and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed-breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field, and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit http://www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks, and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

About PetPartners, Inc.

PetPartners provides pet health insurance in all 50 states of the United States, underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company (in WA, by American Pet Insurance Company). Since 2003, PetPartners has been the exclusive provider of pet health insurance protection to registrants of the American Kennel Club through the AKC Pet Insurance brand. In 2004, PetPartners was selected by the Cat Fanciers' Association, the largest registry of purebred cats, to provide health insurance to CFA registrants. Founded by Sir John D. Spurling, a leading British innovator in pet insurance who remains on its Board of Directors, PetPartners became a member of IHC " rel="nofollow">The IHC Group IHC in 2017.

About AKC Pet Insurance

AKC Pet Insurance is the name used by PetPartners to offer and administer insurance plans and is neither an American Kennel Club business nor an insurance company. American Kennel Club does not offer, administer, solicit, market, or sell any insurance plans. Insurance is underwritten and issued by Independence American Insurance Company, rated A-(Excellent) by AM Best Company (in WA, by American Pet Insurance Company). Insurance plans are offered and administered by PetPartners, Inc., a licensed agency. For more information, visit http://www.akcpetinsurance.com.

