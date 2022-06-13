Aristocrat Motors has four Maserati Ghibli models for sale in Merriam, Kansas

Drivers in the Merriam area can find a Maserati Ghibli at Aristocrat Motors
MERRIAM, Kan. (PRWEB) June 13, 2022
Aristocrat Motors, a luxury car dealership, currently has four Maserati Ghibli models for sale in Merriam, Kansas. The dealership retails new vehicle models from automakers such as Alfa Romeo, Land Rover, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, and Porsche. It also offers a variety of premium pre-owned vehicles.
All four of the Maserati Ghibli models at Aristocrat Motors are Modena Q4 models. The 2022 Maserati Ghibli Modena Q4 offers up to 424 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque. It can travel at a maximum speed of 178 mph and has an acceleration time of just 4.7 seconds. This sedan model even offers AWD (all-wheel drive). It is a performance supercar.
In terms of features, the Maserati Ghibli offers phone connectivity, a large touchscreen entertainment system, drive modes, and automated driving technology. It offers almost any amenity a driver could want in a new car. Plus, it is a stylish model with a signature grille, the Maserati logo, and touches of elegant Italian style inside and out.
The four Maserati Ghibli models at Aristocrat Motors all feature a 3 L V6 engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The fuel economy is listed at 16 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway. More details about these models are available online. Plus, drivers can use the dealership's inventory to save favorite vehicles and find payment options.
Drivers who are interested in learning more should head to the Aristocrat Motors website,aristocratmotors.com. Contact information and dealership hours are available on the website.
