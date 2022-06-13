Karen Radley Volkswagen Adds the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon to Its Inventory

Customers looking to purchase a sedan should check out the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon at Karen Radley Volkswagen.

Offering a classic look and a modern performance, the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon has marked its arrival in the automotive industry. Recently, the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon was included in the inventory at Karen Radley Volkswagen and is priced at a sale price of $45,354.

The 2022 Volkswagen Arteon offers 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque to deliver exemplary performance alongside its eye-catching aesthetic. Paired with premium features and plush and spacious interiors, the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon offers top-of-the-line tech at your fingertips.

It also features driver assistance technologies like lane assist, emergency assist, travel assist, rear traffic alert, front assist, adaptive cruise control, and an active blind-spot monitor.

In terms of safety, the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon is equipped with a rear-view camera system, tire pressure monitoring system, a safety cage, post-collision braking system, intelligent crash response system, and stability-enhancing systems.

Customers interested in purchasing the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon can test drive the vehicle at the dealership located at 14700 Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge, Virginia 22191.

Prospective buyers can also contact the dealership by calling 877-461-1230 for further information.

