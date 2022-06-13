Stay Active and Relieve Hand Pain All Day and Night with Hempvana's Newest Product - Green Relief Gloves

Hempvana's new Green Relief Gloves empower those that struggle with arthritis to live life the way they want to, free from pain.
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 13, 2022
America's #1 pain relief brand, Hempvana, has just launched new performance gloves called Green Relief Gloves that target and relieve pain and inflammation in the hands due to arthritis.
Arthritis affects 24% of all adults in the United States, about 58.5 million people. In addition, the CDC names arthritis as the leading cause of work disability, with annual costs for medical care and lost earnings of $303.5 billion.
Why is arthritis so debilitating for many? The most common type of arthritis, osteoarthritis, involves damage to a joint's cartilage – the hard coating on the ends of bones where they form a joint. Cartilage cushions the ends of the bones and allows for nearly frictionless joint motion. When enough damage or wear has occurred to the cartilage, it can result in bone grinding directly on the bone, which causes pain and restricted movement. While there is no cure offered at this time for arthritis, there are companies like Hempvana. They are determined to create products that significantly improve the quality of life for people with this condition.
Hempvana's Green Relief Gloves are designed to provide all day and all night relief in the hands while being active. Hempvana has been designing and releasing innovative products using a blend of FDA-approved, high-quality ingredients with natural remedies since 2018. As a result, the Green Relief Gloves give you more power with their non-slip grip, and moisture-wicking hemp fibers keep them cool and breathable. In addition, the open-finger engineering allows for complete control over everyday tasks, and the glove slides on and off with ease with a comfortable wrist strap for the ultimate fit. Most importantly, the advanced compression technology relieves inflammation and pain in the hands – all day and night.
These gloves are great for work, exercise, running errands, playing sports, or providing relief from any nighttime inflammation and pain. Arthritis doesn't have to stand in your way from living life the way you want it. Check out Hempvana's full line of pain relief products for more.
About Hempvana: Hempvana is a US-based, family-run company founded in 2018. Following their belief in marrying nature and science, Hempvana combines the benefits of plants with known active ingredients listed by the FDA. They do not believe anyone should have to compromise when it comes to pain relief. After multiple iterations of product formulas, testing, and trials, Hempvana is confident in its premium line of pain relief products. So start enjoying life again - without pain. Check out Hempvana for additional information and to check out and purchase their diverse line of pain relief products for yourself.
