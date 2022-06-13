Lexington Toyota Adds the 2022 Toyota Corolla to Its Inventory

Customers looking to buy an SUV should check out the 2022 Toyota Corolla at Lexington Toyota.

The inventory at Lexington Toyota houses over three models of the 2022 Toyota Corolla, priced at a starting MSRP of $20,425 and is powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder DOHC 16-valve with Valvematic technology. Producing 139 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and a torque of 126 pound-feet at 3,900 rpm, the 2022 Toyota Corolla has a front-wheel drivetrain and a Unitized body.

Available in the trim levels: L, LE, SE, SE Nightshade Edition, SE Apex Edition, XLE, XSE, XSE Apex Edition, and Hybrid LE, the 2022 Toyota Corolla possesses a plethora of interior and exterior features that set it apart from its competitors. The Toyota Corolla also comes equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.0, which features elements like lane tracing assist, lane departure alert with steering assist, pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, and road sign assist.

Customers interested in purchasing a 2022 Toyota Corolla should check out the dealership website at http://www.lexingtontoyota.com for more details regarding the features of the Toyota Corolla. They can also schedule a test drive on the same platform.

Prospective buyers can also drive by the dealership located at 409 Massachusetts Avenue Lexington in Massachusetts 02420. Call 781-861-7400 for further assistance.

