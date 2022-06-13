Purchase the 2022 Toyota RAV4 at Colonial Toyota in Milford, Connecticut

2022 Toyota RAV4 Is an Affordable and Practical SUV That Comes with Numerous Standard Features

The demand for compact SUVs is on the rise, and so is the anticipation amongst customers of an SUV that tops all charts – be it performance, safety ratings, gas mileage, tech enhancements, or convenience quotient. In this quest, Toyota launched the latest rendition of the RAV4 series – the 2022 Toyota RAV4. Since its release, the 2022 Toyota RAV4 has amassed a substantial number of customers, owing to its robust performance ratings and reliability score. Interested customers can check out the 2022 Toyota RAV4 at the Colonial Toyota dealership in Milford, Connecticut.

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 starts at $26,975 and is available in twelve trim levels across gas and hybrid models. The non-hybrid trims of the 2022 Toyota RAV4 range come with a 2.5-Liter Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder DOHC (Double Over Head Camshaft) D-4S Injection engine with Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i) and the hybrid variants pack a powertrain that combines a 2.5-Liter Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder and an electric motor. The former makes 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet torque, while the latter makes 219 combined net horsepower. The non-hybrid engine pairs with a Direct Shift - Eight-speed ECT-I gearbox and sequential shift mode to send power to wheels. The hybrid trims leverage an Electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (ECVT) with sequential shift mode.

NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) and IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) have lauded the 2022 Toyota RAV4 with their highest security rating. Safety and driver-assistance equipment in the 2022 Toyota RAV4 include Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Road Sign Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, a Blind Spot Monitoring system With Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Star Safety System™, Eight Airbags, and an available Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking system (PA w/AB).

Interested customers can visit the Colonial Toyota dealership at 470 Boston Post Road in Milford, Connecticut 06460, to test drive the new 2022 Toyota RAV4. For more information on the 2022 Toyota RAV4, customers can either visit the website of the 2022 Toyota RAV4 at https://www.colonialtoyotact.com. Otherwise, prospective buyers can call the dealership at (203) 286-5500.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/purchase_the_2022_toyota_rav4_at_colonial_toyota_in_milford_connecticut/prweb18734530.htm