Greenberg Traurig's Kemal Hawa to Moderate Panel at Digital Infra Leaders Europe 2022 Conference

Kemal Hawa, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Corporate Practice, will moderate a panel discussion titled "Creating The Regulatory Environment to Facilitate Investment in Digital Infrastructure" at the Digital Infra Leaders Europe 2022 Conference July 13 at the Hilton London Bankside Hotel in London, UK.

The panel, which also features TechUK Head of Telecoms Sophie James and ECTA Director General Luc Hindryckx, will discuss the success rates of stimulating industry growth, government and industry collaboration, and considerations for public-private partnerships, as well as public sector investment into infrastructure and benefits and constraints of private investments.

Hawa focuses his practice on corporate and securities law with an emphasis on the telecommunications, media, tower, and technology industries domestically and internationally. He regularly advises public and private companies, private equity firms, investment banks, and creditors' committees on a variety of matters, including mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcies and restructurings, investments, financing arrangements, licensing agreements, and commercial transactions. Hawa assists clients with the negotiation of transactions in the Digital Infrastructure space globally, including transactions involving data centers, fiber, towers, and subsea cables.

