Woodard™ Announces Inclusion in BDO Alliance USA's Business Resource Network

Woodard™ is working with BDO Alliance USA to offer Woodard's CAS production system, CAS outsourcing options and CAS consulting services to independent members (CPA practices) of the BDO Alliance. The BDO Alliance USA is a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals.

Joe Woodard, CEO of Woodard™ says, "Many CPA firms struggle with scaling their CAS departments, especially when those departments are spread over multiple locations and when CAS grows rapidly through M&A activity. Our CAS production system and the outsourcing we offer through the system in partnership with Wolters Kluwer address the need for CAS departments to standard, automate and scale."

"The inclusion of Woodard™ in the Vendor Marketing Program of BDO Alliance USA is part of our objective of offering our Alliance members a greater competitive advantage by giving them the ability to leverage additional value-added resources," said Rob Merl, Practice Leader for the BDO Alliance USA's Business Resource Network. "We strive to establish relationships with product and service providers that can offer the kind of forward-looking capabilities that our Alliance members and their clients need."

About Woodard™

Woodard provides education, coaching, resources, and professional communities to accountants and bookkeepers, and Woodard produces programs like the annual Scaling New Heights® conference, the Woodard™ Membership Program, Woodard™ Summit, the Woodard™ Podcast, and Tech Makeover®.

About the BDO Alliance USA

The BDO Alliance USA presents an opportunity for these firms, by accessing the resources of BDO USA, LLP and other Alliance members, to expand services to clients without jeopardizing our existing relationships or our autonomy. The BDO Alliance USA was developed to provide member firms with an alternative strategy for gaining competitive advantage in the face of a changing business landscape. Participants in its Vendor Marketing and Software Publisher Programs includes non-member firms that serve as vendors providing additional products and services to member firms and their clients. The BDO Alliance USA is a subsidiary of BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership.

