Labor Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Wawanesa General Insurance Company for Allegedly Failing to Reimburse Employees

Wawanesa General Insurance Company allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses, which included having to use their personal cellular phones in furtherance of their job duties as employees.

The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Wawanesa General Insurance Company violated the California Labor Code. The Wawanesa General Insurance Company class action lawsuit, Case No. 37-2022-00020811-CU-OE-CTL, is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

Wawanesa General Insurance Company allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code § 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones and personal home offices as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties.

Additionally, Defendant allegedly failed to provide employees with complete and accurate wage statements which showed, among other things, the correct gross and net wages earned. California Labor Code § 226 provides that every employer shall furnish each of his or her employees with an accurate itemized wage statement in writing showing, among other things, gross wages earned and all applicable hourly rates in effect during the pay period and the corresponding amount of time worked at each hourly rate.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Wawanesa General Insurance Company

