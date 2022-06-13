Orange County Housewife Kelly Dodd Features Nationally Renowned Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Niccole, Owner and Medical Director of CosmetiCare, on Hit YouTube Series

Kelly Dodd features her conversation with long time friend and go-to plastic surgeon regarding surgical procedures, anti-aging, and the fine art of restoring confidence.

Voted by his patients as one of the "Best Plastic Surgeons in Orange County," Dr. Michael Niccole is the go-to trusted source for thousands of satisfied patients, including a variety of celebrities and reality television stars. Since opening the doors of CosmetiCare in 1982, Dr. Niccole has successfully turned it into one of the largest and most successful multi-specialty cosmetic rejuvenation centers in Southern California.

Kelly Dodd, a hit member of the popular reality television series "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has been a long-time patient of Dr. Niccole. From non-surgical procedures such as injectable treatments and laser skin resurfacing to surgical procedures like breast augmentation and breast lift, Kelly has entrusted the staff of CosmetiCare with keeping her feeling like the best version of herself as she shares her life with millions of viewers.

Using her platform to share her best kept secrets, Kelly sat down with her husband and co-host Rick Leventhal to interview Dr. Niccole on their new YouTube series, "The Rick & Kelly Show." Given they both have experienced the magic and power of possibility that aesthetic procedures provide, they are excited for their viewers to hear all about plastic surgery and skin rejuvenation from a true expert and innovator.

"You have been my plastic surgeon for over ten years!" Kelly says. "This face, this body, it's all thanks to you and your staff. I've always felt that if something bothers you so much that you can't stand it, fix it. It's a true investment in yourself." - Kelly Dodd, host of The Rick and Kelly Show.

Watch the entire interview to learn more about aesthetic surgical and non-surgical procedures and how they could work for you. If you've been wondering what the most essential anti-aging line up entails, or if you're just curious to see what the potential results of our various procedural offerings could look like, try it on from the comfort of your home with our photo simulator tool.

