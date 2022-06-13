CMI Media Group and Compas Announce New Approach to Technology & Data

CMI Media Group, a WPP company WPP and Compas, a NMSDC certified diverse supplier, announce continued investment in building real solutions for client challenges and opportunities with the launch of a Technology and Data business unit that flexibly works to provide clients solutions the way they want, including turnkey access to some of the agencies' proprietary platforms.

The new unit will enable the companies to advance their lead in omnichannel and a customer experience focused on precision and performance. It consists of focused pillars designed to drive a robust Technology & Data product vision for the company and continue to design, build, and deliver scalable products in modern and agile ways. The pillars will manage, communicate, and support the products the organization strategically decides to build in-house and products the companies choose to buy.

"CMI Media Group has been transforming media through technology and data for over the last 15 years, with a customer-first approach fueled by agility, speed and precision. We are excited to continue to lead the industry with advances in data, technology and AI, inclusive of modular SaaS enablement to allow our customers to advance their own ways of working," said Susan Dorfman, CEO/President of CMI Media Group.

"To get most effective and efficient media investments, a modern agency must rely on technology and data to accurately understand and engage with consumers," said Chief Technology Officer Oleg Korenfeld. "CMI Media Group and Compas have a longstanding vision to create and support platforms that evolve with the constantly changing digital marketing landscape. Our job is to support our clients wherever they are on their tech and data journey, and make sure that the tech stack that we continue to design and build is always focused on customer success."

The changes are bolstered by several high-level hires and promotions. In 2021, Korenfeld joined as CTO. In 2022, the agencies hired Jason Varzarevsky, SVP, Product Development and Andrew Reale, SVP, Product Management. CMI Media Group veteran Jose Ferreira was promoted to EVP, Product Strategy & Transformation while Dan Lang was elevated to VP, Ad Tech Services, with Jim McCann, SVP, Enterprise Platforms, rounding out strategic leadership within the department.

This approach will result in faster delivery of product requests, automation, improved communication, and the ability to focus on what is next for CMI Media Group and Compas' business.

CMI Media Group and Compas have brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences. The Empower ™ platform was launched in 2012 and recognized in 2020 as a top innovation of the year by PM360. The proprietary platform evolved from its original form, ByDoctor®, created in 2002. Empower™ is the health industry's first and only modular insights, planning, activation, and measurement platform that enables continuous personalization at scale. It allows CMI Media Group to close the loop on integrated consumer/HCP audience planning, messaging and outreach, making every campaign more effective. Empower™ is the health industry's first and only modular insights, planning, activation, and measurement platform that enables continuous personalization at scale. The platform is continually evolving to meet client needs. PROACT™, a proprietary and award-winning omnichannel media automation engine, and Media Vitals™, a syndicated survey and source of key strategic insights, are just some of the innovative modules that been added to Empower the last few years.

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company WPP http://www.wpp.com))), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers

About Compas

For over 30 years Compas has been partnering with the industry's leading media providers, as well as up-and-coming innovators – representing all channels and tactics – positioning them for success with healthcare clients and agencies. As stewards of its clients' media investments, Compas is committed to enforcing the highest standards of buying execution, effectiveness, transparency and accountability while leveraging its clients' collective buying power through a consortium that unlocks incremental savings. Compas is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council as a minority-owned-and-operated business and generates significant Tier 1 and Tier 2 Diverse Spend. Compas has been recognized as one of the industry's best places to work, offering industry-leading development and retention. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.compas-inc.com/careers



