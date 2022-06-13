Trepp & CRE Direct Release "The Mid-Year Magazine 2022," Gauging the Impact of Higher Rates on Commercial Real Estate

Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets and Commercial Real Estate Direct released The Mid-Year Magazine 2022, a first-half recap of the state of the commercial real estate finance and CMBS markets.

In this year's edition, analysts focused on the macroeconomic stress impacting commercial real estate and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) markets, with a focus on rising interest rates, maturing loans, and regulatory challenges. The analyses point readers to the potential landmines that might lie ahead. Researchers pored through the Trepp CMBS database to decipher the impact that various degrees of rate increases might have on the ability of conduit loans to refinance in the coming three years.

Featuring thought leadership and data analysis from Trepp, CRE Direct, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), and the CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the magazine examines commercial real estate property type, CMBS, and regulatory updates.

"Two years ago, the global economy was hit by a black swan – the coronavirus pandemic. The government efforts to stem the spread resulted in a relatively short recession that drove the commercial mortgage delinquency rates to levels not seen since the Global Financial Crisis," said Orest Mandzy, Managing Editor of CRE Direct. "That swan hasn't quite swum away, evidently having left some of its progeny – inflation and possibly stagflation- in its trail," Mandzy said.

Readers can find stories in this edition on a variety of topics, including the pillars of CRE in transition, the impact of higher rates on maturing CMBS, the increase in bank originations, and life insurance commercial mortgage returns raising questions for the market.

