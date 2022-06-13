SAFE Credit Union Names Five Members to Board of Directors

The new directors have extensive ties to business, finance, higher education, and healthcare in the Greater Sacramento region.

Marking a renewed commitment to provide support to its growing membership, SAFE Credit Union announced today that it has named five new members to its Board of Directors.

They are UC Davis Center for Regional Change Executive Director Bernadette Austin; former Foster Poultry Farms LLC chief financial officer Don Ball; Chief Operating Officer of MDstaffers Ryan Larkin; finance executive Sonia Lewis; and Senior Vice President and Area Manager for Kaiser Permanente Trish Rodriguez.

The diverse professional backgrounds of the new SAFE board members cements SAFE's goals to further energize its community engagement within the 13 counties in its service area, says Terrance Tremelling, chair of the SAFE Credit Union Board of Directors.

"The new directors will bring fresh perspectives and welcome insights from their years of executive-level leadership," says Tremelling. "I look forward to working with them as a we position SAFE to be a leading financial institution and influence in the Greater Sacramento region."

SAFE board members serve on a voluntary basis and work with SAFE's executive management to ensure every decision is made with members' financial well-being in mind and that SAFE complies with all credit union bylaws and government regulations. Directors lead SAFE's commitment to helping our region thrive.

"As we welcome new members, I would like to personally thank those volunteers who are stepping down for their many years of service to SAFE's success," Tremelling said. "These outgoing board members have been instrumental in SAFE's recent growth to a $4.5 billion credit union."

Newly appointed directors emeritus are James Jefferson, James Hopp, Herb Long and Phillip A. Meserve. Longtime Board Treasurer Katherine Gaskins also has retired from the board.

About SAFE

SAFE Credit Union is a leading financial institution in Northern California with over $4.5 billion in assets and more than 242,000 members. SAFE is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union with membership open to businesses and individuals living or working in Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Sutter, Butte, Nevada, Solano, San Joaquin, Contra Costa, Yuba, Amador, and Alameda counties. Insured by NCUA. http://www.safecu.org.

