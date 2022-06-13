evNation Partners With Car Dealers to Offer Solar Electric Vehicle Charging Installations

Charge your car with the sun! New EV charging and solar installation concierge launches to offer home installations at the point of sale.

The founders of evNation, Alex Livadas, with 31 years of Mercedes-Benz sales and marketing experience, and Neil Okun, with 30 years experience as a dealer principal with BMW, Porsche and Ford, are taking their years of service in the luxury car market to Electric Vehicle (EV) charging and solar installations. Their consumer focused concierge approach helps EV buyers seamlessly add innovative solar car chargers to their garages and solar panels with battery storage to their homes, virtually eliminating reliability and expense of the electrical grid. evNation has opened an exhibit inside South Coast Plaza, displaying their unique Solar Charger and the new Mercedes EQS450 luxury sedan. It is located at Carousel Court, Level 1, Bloomingdale's Wing, until June 21st.

"The first question consumers are asking when considering purchasing an electric car is: how do I charge the car?" said Livadas. "Studies have found that 80% of customers prefer to charge their cars at home, so we set up evNation to team up with auto dealerships like Fletcher Jones Motorcars (the Nation's #1 Mercedes-Benz dealer) in Newport Beach to offer home installations of the unique SolarEdge Smart Level 2+ EV Charger at the point of sale." So far all residential EV chargers are no more than adapters that plug into the home electrical network to charge the vehicle. However, evNation's adapters have the ability to both connect to electricity or directly connect to solar inverters making it the only one under the sun that's truly powered by the sun! It also charges 25% faster (30 to 40 miles of range per hour) and uses 40% less energy than standard EV chargers.

Okun added, "We have built our business on the fundamental premise that solar and electric vehicles are complementary technologies. It is obvious that the current electric grid cannot support all the electric cars that will soon be connecting to it. The choice that customers make to help the environment by replacing their fossil fuel cars with clean energy EVs should be extended to include a home solar system."

Solar installation prices have come down dramatically during the last few years and evNation can demonstrate that the cost of adding solar will be more than offset by the energy savings and without any out of pocket expense.



To promote solar energy implementation in your home, office or commercial property the government is currently offering a 26% federal tax credit of the total cost of solar system installation including any roof repairs needed.

Zillow research shows that adding solar increases the value of a home 4.1%.

This is typically enough to cover the entire cost of the solar installation not taking into account the energy savings, the tax bonus and invaluable help in saving our planet from carbon emissions.

evNation is a leading installer of EV Chargers, Solar Panels and Solar Batteries.

