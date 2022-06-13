Real Estate ReSolved Partners With Side, Driving its People-Focused Services to New Heights

Real Estate ReSolved today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.

Real Estate ReSolved today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Real Estate ReSolved, a company that emphasizes the financial and community aspects of real estate, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.

Real Estate ReSolved was founded by top-producing agent Lori Alvarez, a third-generation real estate professional who has been awarded for her industry and community achievements. Alvarez pairs her industry knowledge and personal property experiences to deliver consistent value to her clients. She also holds Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) and Seniors Real Estate Specialist® (SRES) designations. Real Estate ReSolved serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County, and the Inland Empire.

"Real Estate ReSolved is a strong and confident brand designed to inspire and support our clients," Alvarez said. "We believe that buying or selling a home is really about building a legacy, and we're committed to helping our clients live their desired lifestyle, achieve security, and accumulate wealth."

Partnering with Side will ensure Real Estate ReSolved remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Real Estate ReSolved with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Real Estate ReSolved will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

"Side will help elevate my brand beyond a standard real estate company," Alvarez said. "Side's world-class marketing, technology, administrative, and legal support will help exalt my brand while enabling me to focus on what matters most — my clients."

About Real Estate ReSolved

Real Estate ReSolved delivers real estate with soul by engineering every transaction with positivity and empowerment. It's a people-focused, family-run business, and its agents are growth-minded individuals who want to help others achieve generational prosperity through real estate. Headquartered in the Glendora/San Dimas area, Real Estate ReSolved serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, please visit http://www.MyRealEstateReSolved.com.

About Side

Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

