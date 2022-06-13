HMP Global Solidifies Position as World's Largest Producer of Cardiovascular Events and Education with Acquisition of Renowned Western Atrial Fibrillation Symposium

Agreement adds the premier electrophysiology event to a portfolio that includes the highly regarded Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy (ISET), and the Amputation Prevention Symposium (AMP)

HMP Global, the world's largest healthcare event and education company, today announced it has entered into a partnership to produce the Western Atrial Fibrillation Symposium, the premier educational event focused exclusively on atrial fibrillation (AF).

The agreement solidifies the company's position as the dominant producer of education and information for the cardiovascular community and adds a prominent and highly complementary offering in electrophysiology to a portfolio that has built its reputation on providing exceptional education in the peripheral space, with events that include the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy (ISET), and the Amputation Prevention Symposium (AMP).

Now in its 16th year, the Western Atrial Fibrillation Symposium takes place annually in February in Park City, Utah. It is an internationally recognized gathering that unites cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, nurse practitioners, patient advocates, residents, students, and others who are interested in the pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment of patients with atrial fibrillation (AF), for a state-of-the-science program that addresses the disease from multiple perspectives. The symposium is led by a slate of highly respected faculty with expertise in diverse areas, who deliver lectures on the most current updates on major atrial fibrillation research, clinical trial updates, best practices, new treatment options, and the latest scientific advances. A hallmark of the meeting is the opportunity it provides for ample collegial exchange among colleagues and cohorts, to spark ideas, foster collaboration, and inspire new projects.

"Sixteen years ago, we created the Western Atrial Fibrillation Symposium with the vision of offering a robust outlet to advance an integrated approach to understanding and treating atrial fibrillation," said Nassir Marrouche, MD, internationally renowned electrophysiologist, and symposium director. "There have been numerous advancements, but much work remains. We need to continue to bring the electrophysiology community together — particularly those who are hungry for research and elevation in their field — to learn from one another and make important discoveries. Beginning in 2023, the Western Atrial Fibrillation Symposium will benefit from the strength and expertise HMP Global brings in medical meeting management, education, and marketing. The symposium will also benefit from the expanded reach of their robust network of cardiology and electrophysiology clinicians around the world. We look forward to working with HMP Global to further enhance and grow the symposium and continue the important work of improving patient outcomes."

"The Western Atrial Fibrillation Symposium has built a reputation as the leading educational event for electrophysiology professionals. Dr. Nassir and his colleagues have created an offering that fosters learning, collaboration, and innovation — one that has helped support significant advancements in the field," said Jeff Hennessy, Chairman and CEO, HMP Global. "Western Afib is a perfect partner for HMP Global's existing Cardiovascular group; we are adding a live meeting component that complements our longstanding publication, EP Lab Digest, a news resource that has served the space for 25 years. We look forward to working with Dr. Nassir and continuing to advance his vision by applying HMP Global's expertise in delivering practical education and live event experiences to further enhance the world-class program for which Western Atrial Fibrillation Symposium is known."

HMP Global's full portfolio of events, content, and education includes:



The Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the highly respected interdisciplinary endovascular meeting held in Leipzig, Germany.

The International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy (ISET), the meeting that pioneered live case education for physicians and allied health professionals who treat patients with peripheral, cardiac, and neurovascular disease.

The Symposium on Clinical Interventional Oncology (CIO), the leadng gathering for interventional radiologists and other specialties that highlights innovative and viable treatments in interventional oncology.

The Amputation Prevention Symposium (AMP), the only meeting dedicated to education on the treatment and prevention of critical limb ischemia (CLI). Now in its 12th year, the AMP franchise attracts more than 800 participants annually to Chicago, and to Lugano, Switzerland, through the recent creation of AMP Europe.

The company also develops and distributes cardiovascular news and clinical content across its print and digital brands as part of its Cardiovascular Learning Network, including EP Lab Digest, the long-standing and highly regarded journal for the electrophysiology community.

The partnership with Western Atrial Fibrillation Symposium continues a period of accelerated growth for HMP Global. Recent transactions solidified the company's position as the global market leader for wound care education with the March 2021 acquisition of Kestrel Health Information and positioned it as the best-in-class provider of addiction education with the February 2021 acquisition of a portfolio of educational meetings from C4 Recovery Foundation.

In 2021, the company also acquired the ePlasty journal, the preeminent peer-reviewed digital journal dedicated to advancing medical and scientific knowledge in plastic and reconstructive surgery, surgical wound healing, vascular surgery, and tissue repair. In September 2021, the company announced the acquisition of the annual Senior Living Executive Conference & Expo from Argentum, the leading national association supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities.

Most recently, the company completed the February purchase of the Senior Care Marketing and Sales Summit (SMASH), the premier meeting for c-suite sales and marketing executives within senior housing and post-acute care organizations, as well as announced the formation of a Senior Care Division.

With the Western Afib partnership, HMP Global will produce nearly 500 global, regional, and virtual events in 2023.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world's largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

