Auberge Resorts Collection Unleashes a World of Curiosity and Adventure with New Family Programming This Summer

Auberge family vacations spark joy and connectivity for travelers of all ages with the company's family-friendly and kids-only experiences

Auberge Resorts Collection is celebrating summer across all properties with adventure, exploration and education as the mainstays of the luxury experience curated for guests of all generations. With new kids camps and family experiences, each of the company's one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts and residences offer a home base for the whole family to reconnect and create lasting memories through travel. From snorkeling in the turquoise waters of Mexico's Riviera Maya, to locally-inspired cooking classes in the tropical forests of Costa Rica, and alfresco art classes in the world-class art capital of Santa Fe, N.M., the new experiences encourage kids to get outdoors and explore each destination's natural surroundings, unique history and culture. Auberge Resorts Collection's great family vacations are designed for spending time together while providing the freedom for everyone to indulge in their own unique interests. In addition to programming just for kids and teens, parents are encouraged to prioritize their well-being this summer with tailored wellness treatments, as well as sessions on movement and mindfulness.

"This summer is about discovery—whether exploring the great outdoors, local culture or cultivating connections with each other and ourselves," said Craig Reid, president and chief executive officer, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Our guests will find our new summer experiences offer the opportunity to experience rich, cultural moments that spark priceless family memories for all generations."

Nature Exploration and a Wellness Paradise in the Mountains of Costa Rica

Costa Rican culture is infused in every element of Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, one of the top 50 resorts in the world, which is home to the Junior Adventurers' Club, which focuses on the exploration of the region's land, customs and traditions. The club's activities are both playful and educational and include experiences like forest hikes, earth labs led by local naturalists and sound healing instrument classes. While kids are occupied, parents can experience total well-being at The WELL at Hacienda AltaGracia's natural river bath or with treatments such as the resort's signature native herbal massage. They can also dive into on-site adventure with tree climbing classes or bird-watching sessions. At the end of the day, the whole family can reconvene for world-class dining.

Mayan Pursuits and Ancient Healing Treatments in Riviera Maya

Developed to bring multi-generational groups together, Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection is the perfect getaway for families in Mexico's Riviera Maya. At Chavitos Kids Club, every day is a distinctly themed adventure, such as Mayan Day or Beach Day, where kids can partake in a variety of age-appropriate activities. Children will have the opportunity to handcraft their own alebrije, a Mexican spirit stuffed animal, or participate in ocean sports with lessons in paddle boarding and kayaking on the calm Caribbean waters. Simultaneously, parents can indulge in a customized healing ritual at the property's spa, SANA, or uncover rare Mexican spirits at Espiritus de Mexico. This summer, children's menu items are complimentary for ages four and under and half-off for kids five to twelve at all of Auberge Resorts Collection's Mexico locations.

Healing Arts and a New Kid's Camp in Santa Fe

This summer, Santa Fe's historic and recently transformed Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection debuts Coyote Camp Kid's Club, a brand new offering with an array of activities to keep young adventurers curious and engaged. With a focus on exploring New Mexico's natural landscape, impressive history and world-class art culture, kids will learn techniques for surviving in the wilderness, the art of tying flies during a fly-fishing excursion, and will have the opportunity to customize cowboy hats with native materials. Adult adventures include privately-guided interactive walking tours to landmark art galleries on Canyon Road and an afternoon spent at the resort's Stream Dance Spa, where parents can indulge in seasonal scrubs and a selection of local healing herbs during spa treatments.

Island Exploration and Serene Spa Experiences in Anguilla

Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection invites its younger guests to revel in the magic of Anguilla, leaving parents to spend their days enjoying the romance of the island. For little adventure seekers, the resort offers immersive journeys through the Mini-Explorers Program. Kids can celebrate the best of Anguillan culture by learning how to sail a hobie cat, tie nautical knots, prepare recipes from James Beard award-nominated Chef JJ Johnson and partake in exclusive experiences like a family yoga class in partnership with Minnow Swim. Parents-only escapes include botanical-infused massages and facials at The Spa at Malliouhana and an afternoon exploring the island's 35 miles of coastline in a stylish, vintage 1960s Moke.

Authentic Cultural Activities and Coastal Ventures for Families on the Island of Hawai'i

The Holoholo Kids Crew at Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection offers adolescents the chance to connect to the land, ignite their sense of discovery and engage in an array of authentic cultural activities. Here, kids will have the opportunity to use native plant leaves to print art and tell a story through Lau printing, create a Wa'a canoe and sail it across the keiki pool, and craft objects through Lauhala weaving, a fine art weaving technique using coconut leaves. Meanwhile, parents can pick up a round of tennis or pickleball or head to the Auberge Spa at Mauna Lani for local treatments. Families can also adventure together on a coastal trek that mirrors historic paths once reserved for Hawai'ian royalty or partake in a traditional outrigger canoe experience on the ocean.

Wilderness Outings and Native Wellness in the Blue Ridge Mountains

In Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains at Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection, the whole family can take to the great outdoors with activities that are both engaging and educational. The Primland Kid's Explorer's Club offers lessons in activities like archery and teaches the basics of casting and spinning at Duck Pond. Families can embark on an expertly guided hike along the Pinnacle Overlook trail, explore the constellations and deep space objects at the resort's Observatory, or venture to the stables to partake in a session on the proper care of horses. Mountain detoxes at the Auberge Spa include body therapies using scrubs made from native corn and honey and a dragonfly anti-aging facial.

Dinosaur Digs and an Organic Farm School in Utah's Wasatch Mountains

Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, Deer Valley's most iconic hotel, introduces a collection of brand new summer experiences this season. Families can embark on a mountain quest exploring Utah's topography with binoculars, a field guide and other equipment, or meet a local paleontologist and discover how the state was one of the most significant ancient dinosaur ecosystems millions of years ago. The hotel is also home to Deer Valley's only rooftop pool and cantilever hot tub, designed by architect Tom Kundig, allowing guests to cool off while enjoying breathtaking mountain views on warm, sunny days.

Thirty minutes down the road but a world away, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection offers 3,500 private acres for endless adventures. With the great outdoors as your backyard, Little Vaquero's Club offers daily themed excursions such as treasure hunts in alpine sagebrush and wellness days with outdoor adventure yoga. While the Little Vaquero's are engaged, parents can experience total wellness at Edge Spa with Ayurvedic treatments and services designed to renew the spirit. Families and kids are also encouraged to harvest vegetables together alongside Blue Sky's farm team, visit the chickens to collect fresh eggs and help feed the rescue horses.

Local Baja Experiences and Tropical Treatments in Los Cabos

Conceived for young explorers on the coast of Los Cabos, the Pescaditos Kids Club at Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection offers fun-filled games and activities for guests ages four to eleven. From piñata- and puppet-making to slime- and soap-making, kids will be engaged and entertained. Escondite Teen's Lounge is perhaps the coolest spot on property, complete with a DJ recording studio, table games, karaoke, digital art-making photobooth and a state-of-the-art cinema. Restorative spa experiences await for adults at the five-star Auberge Spa at Chileno Bay. Adults can begin with meditative moments at the outdoor reflexology pool and salt inhalation room before enjoying a healing treatment featuring homemade balms infused with desert botanicals.

At Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection in Los Cabos, extensive kids-only activities - from stand-up paddleboarding lessons to nature walks with the resort's botanist - are available at the Tortuguitas Kids Club. These activities are complemented by experiences for the whole family. Together, families can uncover authentic local traditions like sea foraging along Esperanza's picturesque cliffs or classes on salsa dancing and Baja-style cooking. Informed by the region's vibrant energy, the Spa at Esperanza offers parents the opportunity to relax entirely among a lush desert oasis with body therapies, massages and facials fused with local citrus and tropical florals.

Nature-Focused Pastimes and East-Meets-West Well-Being in Litchfield County

Originally the Ridge School—an all-boys private school in the late 1800s, Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection has a longstanding commitment to the education and empowerment of youth. Little Laurels Summer Camp invites young guests to gain an appreciation and knowledge of nature with biking, hiking, outings to the nearby White Memorial Conservation, bird house building, tree house identification, scavenger hunts and more. Innovative holistic health offerings abound at the property's state-of-the-art spa, The WELL at Mayflower Inn, which is a destination for restorative spa treatments using East-meets-West healing practices, expert-led health coaching sessions, daily workshops and summer retreats.

